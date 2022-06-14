American hurdler Lolo Jones is the latest big name to confirm their participation in the upcoming BAM Ireland Cork City Sports

AMERICAN hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones is the latest big name to confirm their participation in the upcoming BAM Ireland Cork City Sports.

The event will make its return after a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic and this will be the 69th edition which will take place on the 5th of July at the MTU stadium in Bishopstown.

Jones, who specializes in the 60-meter and 100-meter hurdles, has won three NCAA titles and garnered 11 All-American honors while at Louisiana State University.

She has also won indoor national titles in 2007, 2008, and 2009 in the 60-meter hurdles before claiming gold medals at the World Indoor Championship in 2008 and 2010.

The 39-year-old was favourite to win the 100-meter hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but tripped on the penultimate hurdle and ultimately had to settle for a seventh-place finish.

She went on to win gold at the 2008 World Athletics Final and was the American record holder in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.72 until 2018.

Jones also competes as a brakewoman on the U.S. national bobsled team and won a gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2013 World Championships.

The Iowa native represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics, making her one of the few athletes who has competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Outside of the Olympics, Jones has also appeared on many reality TV shows, such as Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Challenge.

She is showing a return to form at 100M hurdles and is confirmed for the Cork City Sports, racing against Sarah Lavin who is in superb form on the European circuit.

Paul Doyle, Jones's agent, has stated that she is rounding into 13-second form and is looking forward to competing in Cork so it should be an enthralling watch.

In other events, the Echo recently reported that former Olympic and World champion Caster Semenya is the headline act for the return of the Cork City Sports.

Ireland's rising star Sarah Healy will be in competition with two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Semenya, who will be looking to impress ahead of the Commonwealth Games, in the 3,000M event.

Her main opposition will come from Healy who recently set a new Irish U23 record in the 1500M of 4.02.86 to rise to fourth on the Irish all-time list.

Cork's Louise Shanahan recently set a new Irish record in the 800M and she has postponed her trip to the World Championships to compete in front of her home crowd while fellow Leesider Phil Healy will also be attempting to run a double in the women's 100M and 400M.