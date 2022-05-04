Tony O’Reilly scores dramatic winner for Doolan's Cow against Crookstown in Mooney Cup final

Doolan’s Cow 3 SCS Crookstown United 2

TONY O’REILLY scored a dramatic last-minute winner for Doolan’s Cow to break the hearts of a gallant Crookstown following a pulsating 66th Mooney Cup final at Turner’s Cross.

Inside two minutes Crookstown rocked their opponents with a shock lead. A neat move down the right involving Kevin Barrett and James Kelleher resulted in man-of-the-match Declan Ambrose setting up Patrick O’Sullivan whose shot was deflected past Eddie Scanlon.

After Kelleher and Ambrose went close to doubling the lead, Barrett drilled in a second on twenty minutes to leave the favourites with a mountain to climb.

Two inviting opportunities fell to Barrett and Wall to increase the lead before keeper Conor Murphy denied Jamie Murphy and Tony O’Reilly shot over on the stroke of half-time.

With Doolan’s finally getting on top as the second half progressed, Murphy reduced the deficit with a header with twenty minutes remaining. Two minutes later, Aaron Hennessy was taken down for Murphy to level from the resultant spot-kick.

Captain Tony O’Reilly popped up with the glorious winner with the clock on ninety minutes to deny their opponents the chance of extra-time and possible penalties which they’d have richly deserved.

DOOLAN'S COW: Scanlon; S. McCarthy, I McCarthy; Harris, Keegan; K McCarthy (Creamer), O’Sullivan (Cotter), Horgan (Geraghty); O’Reilly (c) (O’Shea), Hennessy, Murphy.

CROOKSTOWN: Murphy; O’Brien (O’Connell), Dromey; Desmond, O’Donovan; Ambrose, O’Halloran (O’Shea), Kelleher; O’Sullivan (Lyons), Barrett, Wall.

Referee: Gordon O’Leary.

Assists: Jim Hennessy and Denis Cronin.

Fourth official: Grahame Duffy.

ROUND-UP: Congratulations are extended to Brew Boys’ Anthony Cody and his players after the 4-1 win over Lion’s Den which secured the club’s first Division 1 title.

With the teams level at 1-1, Gavin Quirke tagged on two further goals to complete his hat-trick before sub Sean McCarthy scored a fourth. Jaz Bazz pipped Daz Barbers to the third promotion slot by defeating Suro Cars 3-2. Captain Brandon Downey netted twice along with Jamie O’Driscoll with Paul O’Hea and Patryk Weselowski supplying the goals for Suro.

Co Council boosted their goals for tally by scoring eight against Derrow Rovs. courtesy of Mario Fosca (6), Jordan Hughes and Cian Sweeney. Kyle Buttimer (2) and Matthew Maiden replied for Rovers.

In the premier division, Satellite Taxis, lost out, 4-2, to goals from Kevin O’Sullivan (3) and Alan O’Connor for Marlboro Trust while fellow challengers in the race for runners-up spot, UCC Utd had Jack Murphy and Ali Ahmidat to thank for grabbing the goals in their 2-1 win over Martin Harvey Solicitors, Kevin O’Regan on the mark for the hosts. On Wednesday, two nights after winning the Mooney Cup, champions Doolan’s Cow maintained their 100% record in the league by putting six past MHS.

Jamie Murphy scored a hat-trick to bring his total for the season to forty-four, with James Cotter, Stephen O’Leary and Stephen McCarthy adding to the total. John Paul Morrissey, Dave O’Leary and Chris O’Connell scored for MHS who can be more than happy with their first season in the top flight.

In the Frank Linehan First Division Cup, Derrow Rovers turned over Trend Micro 4-2 on penalties after goals from Kyle Buttimer and Eliot Barthelemy for Rovers were cancelled out by Matheus Freire and José Guerra for Trend. Peter O’Leary and Jack Sheehan scored for Longboats in their 2-0 win over Lion’s Den.

Co Council hit The Weigh Inn for six courtesy of Mario Fosca (3), Ian Scott, Brian Byrd and an own goal. The meeting of the Barbers, VIP and Daz ended one apiece at 90 minutes with James O’Leary and Darren Hosford sharing the goals before Daz prevailed 2-1 in the shoot-out.

Jay Bazz comfortably accounted for Suro Cars, 5-1, with Brandon Downey on the mark twice along with Sam Heffernan, Ryan O’Gorman and John Hegarty.

Brew Boys remain on course for a league and cup double after being taken to penalties by a gallant Hospital’s 11. Goals from Tadhg Whelan (2) and Conor Cudden looked to have been enough for the Hospitals to progress by a gift equaliser gave Brew the opportunity to advance in the shoot-out.

UCC Utd moved into the last eight following a 4-1 win over Crookstown Utd. Adam Lannon and Walter Messina put the College two up at half-time before Lannon added a third. A long-range Kevin Barrett free-kick reduced the deficit only for Ali Ahmidat to net his team’s fourth. In a heated encounter, Satellite Taxis stayed in the hunt for a trophy after Greg Browne’s solitary goal was enough to see off Marlboro Trust.

NOTE: Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Crookstown United’s young full-back Liam O’Brien who recently sustained a shin and ankle injury which necessitated medical intervention.