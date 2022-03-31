Coachford's Luke Casey on moving to Rockmount and pulling on the Irish jersey

“I am very lucky to have been coached by some excellent people. Some of the coaches who have helped me greatly to date are Paddy Martin; Donal Moynihan, who is the current manager of Coachford; Tim Mawe, the current manager of Carrigaline United; Steve O’Mahony, and of course my dad. I have also played with and against some great players — Adam Idah, Adam O’Reilly, Tyreik Wright, and Jake O’Brien are some players who I have played with and against and all of whom made me work harder.”
“With Rockmount at the moment we have numerous players that have represented the amateurs so just chatting with the lads that have played with them before made me feel excited about the possibilities and opportunities that come with playing for the amateurs. Having our current captain Brendan O’Connell and Ken Hoey playing with me week-in, week-out and telling me about the experiences they have from playing with the amateurs made me excited to be involved.”