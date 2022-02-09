King makes sure of the Blarney Street win with a second go against Grangevale

Blarney Street Athletic 1

Grangevale 0

BLARNEY STREET were made work like Trojans for their narrow 1-0 victory over a resolute Grangevale in a closely fought League 1 contest at a blustery Fairfield.

But, it was a massive three points for the Street in the end of an encounter that saw them defending for all their might in the second half with George Kenny and Johnnie Walsh producing magnificent performances at the heart of their defence as Grangevale came at them from all sides in search of an equaliser.

We saw a bright approach from both sides with half chances at either end when Christy Driscoll fired over from an acute angle before Billy Tabb slammed wide from the edge of the box at the other end.

With the wind to their backs, Grangevale were awarded a free kick which saw Andy O’Gorman fire a curling effort narrowly wide of the target.

When play shifted, James Greene played it inside to Aaron McGhee whose attempted effort on goal was blocked by Alan Buckley.

McGhee failed to get force on his headed effort near goal following a skewed clearance from Kennedy.

Minutes later, Christopher Butt collected from Greene before forcing a solid low save from Kennedy following his crisply struck effort.

But, when James Greene was fouled inside the box, the Street were awarded a penalty.

Alan King was entrusted to take the kick and had to wait for a second bite of the cherry when he struck home from the rebound after his first effort was parried by Ryan Kennedy on 25 minutes.

The Blarney Street Athletic side that had a 1-0 victory over Grangevale in their League 1 clash at the Fairfield.

From a throw at the other end, Dan Harvey threaded one through for Colin McKeown who touched on to the upright with a poked effort.

And when Christy Driscoll collected from James Greene, he forced Ryan Kennedy into making a low save from his firmly struck effort.

A chance fell for Grangevale when after Cory Harris’ ball into the box came off a defender, it fell kindly for Alan Buckley, but the defender hooks wide near goal.

Then, when Walsh blocked from Corey Harris, Dave Barrett was on hand, but drilled wide from a good position.

After a lively start to the second half, McKeown, turned his marker, but failed to keep his effort down.

The Street were dealt a major blow when Alan King was sent from the field of play following a second yellow.

Grangevale immediately set off to make the numerical advantage count and it was Kevin Riordan who was forced into action when he had to produce a terrific save from a fizzing effort by Colin McKeown.

This was followed by another half chance which arrived for Billy Tabb, but after finding space, he failed to get his shot away with any kind of conviction.

The Street were finding themselves under pressure now, but some terrific marshalling at the back from Johnnie Walsh and George Kenny was closing the door very frequently on many of the marauding efforts from Grangevale.

However, Grangevale were presented with another chance when after the Street laboured to clear from Dave Barrett’s corner, the ball arrived nicely for Alan Buckley who was unlucky to see his headed effort scrape past the upright.

Then, nice work from Moleli presented Barrett with another chance, but he drilled over.

Blarney Street Athletic's captain Alan King (left) with Grangevale's Alan Buckley, accompanied by referee Stephen Moore.

What a chance then fell for Grangevale when after Riordan could only parry from Barrett’s free kick, the ball came kindly for Aaron Baldwin, but he somehow lifted his effort over from two yards out.

Grangevale continued to apply relentless pressure after that, but the Street held on in the end.

Blarney Street Ath: Kevin Riordan, Glen Casey, Robert O’Connor, George Kenny, Johnnie Walsh, Alan King, Steven Waters, James Greene, Christy Driscoll, Christopher Butt and Aaron McGhee.

Subs: Wayne O’Leary for Robert O’Connor (63), Anthony Peelo for James Greene (71), Dean Walsh for Aaron McGhee (74), Paul Connolly for Christy Driscoll (79).

Grangevale: Ryan Kennedy, James Kelleher, Andy O’Gorman, Aaron Baldwin, Alan Buckley, Dan Harvey, Corey Harris, Colin McKeown, Billy Tabb, Dave Barrett and Eric Compagno.

Subs: Gerard Gardiner for Dan Harvey (53), David Moleli for Colin McKeown (64), Niall Fitzgerald for Eric Compagno (74), Timmy Hayes for Aaron Baldwin (85).

Referee: Stephen Moore