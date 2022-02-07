Cork County Darts Board hold trials as players finally return to the oche

TWO years since a darts event was allowed in pubs and clubs, the Cork County Darts Board had their first county trials.

The Riverlane Bar, on Blarney Street, was the chosen venue, where 86 registered dart players from various organisations around the county of Cork, were invited to take part in a round-robin, followed by a knock-out event.

But considering a long absence from the oche, there was a fantastic display of tungsten on show, with countless 180s and ton-plus checkouts.

With only 14 positions available, each player gave it their all, to be in with a chance to represent Cork at this year's Inter-County championships, which will be held next April in Navan.

Radek Szaganski receiving a presentation form Cork County Board chairman, Kevin McDonnell.

After battling through the group stages, and getting past the two knock-out rounds, the quarter-finalists were: Nick Buttimer 1-2 Greg Byrne; John Kennifick 2-1 Jamie Crowley; Daniel Webb 2-0 Jason Galway; Brendan McSweeney 2-1 Jason O’Donovan.

In the semi’s, Greg Byrne got the better of John Kennifick and Brendan McSweeney nudged out young Daniel Webb, from West Cork.

In an exciting final, Brendan McSweeney went 2-0 up against Greg Byrne, but in 2 consecutive 14 dart legs, Byrne had it back to 2-2.

It was a shakey final leg, with both players having missed match darts, it was McSweeney that hit a double four to take the winners prize of the first County ranking.

There are five more trials to be played to finalise the 14 players that will represent Cork in Navan this April.

Also, on the day there was a special presentation awarded to a former player that played for the county eight years in a row.

Radek Szaganski achieved his dream by winning a tour card, which allows him to play professional darts with the PDC for the next two years.

The Cork County Darts Board would like to congralulate Radek and wish him every success on his darting career.