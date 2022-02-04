Shane Merrit and Mark Buckley called into Cork football starting 15

CORK look to bounce back from their Allianz Division 2 League loss to Roscommon against Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, 7pm.

Keith Ricken has made a couple of changes from last weekend, bringing Shane Merrit into midfield over Joe Grimes, and opting for Mark Buckley at corner-forward instead of Mark Cronin. Nemo's Kevin O'Donovan comes into defence with rookie Rory Maguire swapping from number 10 to right wing-back, while John Cooper and Cian Kiely drop to the bench.

St Vincent's playmaker Blake Murphy is named to start again, having been replaced before throw-in at Dr Hyde Park.

Ballincollig's Luke Fahy, Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Cillian O'Donovan from Macroom and Dohenys' Fionn Herlihy are among the newcomers in the squad for what will be a tough test against an experienced Banner outfit.

CORK v Clare

1. Míchéal Martin, Nemo Rangers;

2. Kevin O’Donovan, Nemo Rangers, 3. Kevin Flahive, Douglas, 4. Tadhg Corkery, Cill na Martra;

5. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven, 6. Sean Powter, Douglas, 7. Matthew Taylor, Mallow;

8. Shane Merrit, Mallow, 9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg;

10. Daniel Dineen, Cill na Martra, 11. Blake Murphy, St Vincent's, 12. John O’Rourke, Carbery Rangers;

13. Mark Buckley, Dohenys, 14. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven (c), 15. David Buckley, Newcestown.

Subs: Christopher Kelly, Éire Óg, Cian Kiely, Ballincollig, Paudie Allen, Newmarket, Paul Ring, Aghabullogue, John Cooper, Éire Óg, Joe Grimes, Clonakilty, Fionn Herlihy, Dohenys, Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree, Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers, Cillian Donovan, Macroom, Luke Fahy, Ballincollig.