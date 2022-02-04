Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 09:15

Sean Twomey and Ciaran Joyce start for Cork hurlers v Clare

Conor Lehane also features in the Rebel starting 15, after being left out of the squad in 2021
Ciaran Joyce of Cork in action against Devon Ryan of Tipperary. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

U20 All-Ireland winners Sean Twomey and Ciarán Joyce have been included in the line-up for the Cork hurlers' opening Allianz National Hurling League tie against Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, 5pm.

Castlemartyr club man Joyce was centre-back on Tuesday night for an MTU Cork Freshers team that defeated UCC in the Mardyke. Twomey helped his club Courcey Rovers to a Munster Intermediate final over the winter, losing in extra time to Kilmoyley.

Joyce, named at midfield, features for the first time for the Rebels in a competitive game, while Twomey who has been on the panel for the past three seasons gets his chance at wing-forward. 

Otherwise, it's a vastly experienced Cork 15, with Ger Millerick back from injury in defence and Conor Lehane picked in the half-forward line, on his return to the squad after being omitted last season.

Mark Coleman captains the team, while Patrick Horgan, Damien Cahalane, Luke Meade, Jack O'Connor and Robbie O'Flynn are among the high-profile names on the bench.

There are also place for rookies Cormac O'Brien, Daire O'Leary, Sam Quirke and Padraig Power. 

The game is the first half of a double-header, followed by the footballers against the Banner at 7pm.

CORK v Clare

1. Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig; 

2. Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons, 3. Ger Millerick, Fr O’Neill's, 4. Sean O’Donoghue, Inniscarra;

5. Tim O’Mahony, Newtownshandrum, 6. Mark Coleman, Blarney (c), 7. Robert Downey, Glen Rovers; 

8. Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr, 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville; 

10. Conor Lehane, Midleton, 11. Seamus Harnedy, St Ita's, 12. Sean Twomey, Courcey Rovers;

13. Shane Kingston, Douglas, 14. Alan Cadogan, Douglas, 15. Shane Barrett, Blarney. 

Subs: Ger Collins, Ballinhassig, Cormac O’Brien, Newtownshandrum, Damien Cahalane, St Finbarr's, Daire O’Leary, Watergrasshill, Sam Quirke, Midleton, Conor Cahalane, St Finbarr's, Luke Meade, Newcestown, Robbie O’Flynn, Erin's Own, Jack O’Connor, Sarsfields, Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers, Padraig Power, Blarney.

Cork looking to evolve as they begin league against Clare

