Cork looking to evolve as they begin league against Clare

SATURDAY: Allianz HL Division 1 Group A: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm

While much of the focus this week has been on the relocation of the Cork-Clare Munster SHC game away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to FBD Semple Stadium, the clash between the counties that does take place by the Marina isn’t without importance.

Obviously, no size of Cork victory will overshadow or eradicate the disappointment of last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick but getting 2022 off to a positive start would show signs of looking to improve and build on what was a positive season on the whole.

Last year, the belated league start saw Cork host Waterford, who had been far superior to them in the 2020 Munster championship, and a five-goal haul showed that Kieran Kingston’s side were focusing on righting those wrongs.

This year, the Rebels face a team that might be fostering similar feelings as, but for a superb Patrick Collins save from Tony Kelly deep in injury time in last summer’s All-Ireland qualifier tie in Limerick, it might have been Brian Lohan’s side cutting a swathe through the championship and Cork left kicking their heels.

Since last year, Cork have lost the experience of Bill Cooper, Eoin Cadogan and Colm Spillane but, for a change, no longer is there the lament that younger players coming through lack the benefit of underage success.

In a complete turnaround, Kingston – who has added new selectors Pat Mulcahy and Noel Furlong to Diarmuid O’Sullivan and coach/advisor Dónal O’Grady, as well as bringing back performance coach Gary Keegan – is trying to integrate players that have two All-Ireland U20 medals. Such CVs don’t guarantee anything and nor do they act as a cheat-code for inexperience, but they are still valuable.

POTENTIAL

Ciarán Joyce is the most exciting newcomer, with the potential to become a dominant centre-back – something which could free up new captain Mark Coleman for a move to midfield or a return to wing-back – but the Castlemartyr man was named at wing-forward against UCC for the Canon O’Brien Cup and played midfield, so his education may be on a gentle slope.

The return of Ger Millerick, who missed the All-Ireland final after injury against Kilkenny in the semi, is welcome, while the returning Conor Lehane will be looking to replicate the superb form that saw him inspire Midleton to another county title win last November.

Ultimately, for Cork it’s about a positive evolution from 2021 and showing that lessons have been learned from both the good and bad experiences. This result may not matter come the end of the season but right now it will act as a tiny sample size from which knee-jerk judgments will emanate, but the camp showed last year that outside noise doesn’t really seep through.

With a point to prove and talented youngsters pushing hard, Cork should get off to a good start.