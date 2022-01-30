Luke Connolly no longer part of the Cork football squad

CORK manager Keith Ricken confirmed Luke Connolly is not part of the county panel at the moment.

The talented Nemo Rangers forward was missing from the 26 which were on duty in the opening league Division 2 loss to Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

“Luke is gone back to his club to help his body recover from injury,” he said after the 1-13 to 0-10 defeat.

Cork's defeat completed a miserable football weekend following on from a dismal dismal Saturday for all four Cork sides involved in club and colleges action.

Mark Cronin on the ball for Cork in the loss to Roscommon. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

St Finbarr's battled bravely in a 1-18 to 1-13 extra-time defeat to hotly-fancied Kilcoo from Down in a thrilling All-Ireland club semi-final in Portlaoise.

Mourneabbey's bid for more national glory also just came up short in the All-Ireland ladies football final, where Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne proved too strong in a 1-11 to 1-7 victory.

And there was heartache for both Cork teams in the semi-finals of the TUS-sponsored Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC).

Holders Tralee CBS overwhelmed Skibbereen Community School in the second half of their meeting en route to a 4-18 to 1-8 triumph to set up a repeat showdown from last year against St Brendan's, Killarney.

But, the Sem had it much tougher against Hamilton High School, Bandon, who showed great pride in the jersey by forcing the game to extra-time before losing by 1-20 to 3-12.

Barrs manager Paul O'Keeffe had nothing but praise for his charges.

“I am very proud of the lads and we are still Cork and Munster champions,” he said.

We had been written off in some quarters but I think it showed Cork football in a strong light.

“People were saying that we were tactically naive which I thought was really unfair, but we represented Cork football in the manner in which it should be represented.”

Ricken is to speak with his Barrs contingent during the week ahead of the next game against Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

“They must be allowed grieve their loss first and we'll see after that,” he commented.

The size of the challenge facing the many newcomers in the Cork set-up was again reflected in difficult conditions of driving wind and rain at the Hyde.

And Ricken stressed there's no quick fix solution, but said all involved needed time and patience to learn what inter-county football is all about.