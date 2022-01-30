Cork hit by Roscommon scoring spree in opening league defeat

Roscommon 1-13 Cork 0-9

A middle first-half collapse led to Cork's losing start to their national league division 2 campaign at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

A bright morning soon turned to wind and rain and the slippery conditions impacted on the quality of football served up.

Cork's inexperienced side never really recovered from Roscommon's scoring burst and they panicked into rush shooting, when they the strong wind at their backs on the resumption.

The wide tally stretched from just a couple in the opening period to a grand dozen and one other glaring statistic summed up their plight.

Cork 'won' the second-half 0-4 to 0-3 but only one of those points came from play, Mark Cronin, with Brian Hurley supplying the others from placed balls.

Roscommon didn't really need to add to their first-half tally of 1-10 with three points reflecting the problems of shooting into the wind.

Cork made three changes to their selected team, Kevin Flahive replacing the injured Sean Meehan, Rory Maguire taking over from Daniel O'Connell and John O'Rourke starting instead of Blake Murphy.

There was one significant alteration to the Roscommon side, Conor Cox not lining out due to injury and he was replaced by Cathal Heneghan in the inside line.

Roscommon had first use of the strong wind but took a while to make it tell on the scoreboard as Cork settled well, twice edging in front before being pegged back.

But, then the game turned in a decisive way as Roscommon claimed the next eight scores, including an important goal after 14 minutes.

And it was soft at that, Enda Smith's shot looked to be under control by keeper Micheal Aodh Martin only for the greasy ball to slip from his hands and crawl over the line.

It was a huge tonic for the home side, who then added six points on the trot as Cork struggled to contain the Smiths, Enda and Donie, who helped the Rossies surge 1-9 to 0-3 in front after 28 minutes.

Cork went 22 minutes without a score though Hurley hit a post and a looping shot by Dan O Duinnin dropped onto the crossbar and Colm O'Callaghan couldn't capitalise on the rebound.

Cork, though, managed to score three of their own in quick succession, two from Hurley with O'Rourke sandwiching one in between.

Roscommon closed out the first-half scoring with Eoin McKeon finding the range from play to leave the home side 1-10 to 0-6 ahead at the break and Cork needing a major improvement.

Five early second-half wides did nothing to lift the gloom though Cronin and a long-range Hurley free cut the deficit to five points after 44 minutes.

The Rossies rallied, however, and a Donie Smith free added to the degree of difficulty facing the visitors which was increased by another Smith free by the 55th minute, nothing happening to suggest Cork could reel in the home team.

Roscommon lost wing-back Richard Hughes to a black card near the end, but the points were already in the bag at that stage.

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley 0-6, 4f, 1'45, M Taylor, J O'Rourke, D Buckley and M Cronin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: D Smith 0-7, 5f, E Smith 1-2, C McKeon 0-3, 2f, N Kilroy 0-1.

TEAMS: CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); S Powter (Douglas), K Flahive (do), T Corkery (Cill na Martra); C Kiely (Ballincollig), J Cooper (Eire Og), M Taylor (Mallow); J Grimes (Clonakilty), C O'Callaghan (Eire Og); R Maguire (Castlehaven), J O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), D Buckley (Newcestown); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, D O Duinnin (Cill na Martra).

Subs: E McSweeney (Knocknagree) for Grimes 26, K O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Cooper half-time, C og Jones (Iveleary) for Buckley 48, P Ring (Aghabullogue) for O'Rourke 63 injured, M Buckley (Dohenys) for Cronin 66.

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; F Lennon, B Stack, E McCormack; D Ruane, C Hussey, R Hughes; U Harney, E Nolan; N Kilroy, E Smith, D McGann; C McKeon, D Smith (captain), C Heneghan.

Subs: B O'Carroll for Heneghan half-time, C Lawless for Ruane 50, S Cunnane for McGann 57, C Sugrue for Harney 64, C Walsh for Lennon 67.

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).