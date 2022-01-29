AIL: Cork Con on course for top four after beating Ballynahinch

Cork Constitution 26 Ballynahinch 15

CORK Constitution kept their hopes of claiming a playoff place in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A alive as they secured a bonus-point victory against Ballynahinch at Temple Hill on Saturday afternoon.

Tries from John Forde, Max Abbott, Greg Higgins, and Sean French ensured Cork Constitution got the result they needed to take into the international break.

Cork Con came into this game lying in fifth place in the table having won six and lost five of their opening 11 games.

They would have been heavy favourites coming into this game as Ballynahinch have endured a much tougher campaign so far.

The men from Down were still searching for their first victory, or even a draw, after 11 fixtures, although their five losing bonus points meant they remained just ahead of UCC in the standings in ninth on points difference.

But the Cork club knew they couldn’t afford to be complacent if they were to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top four as they were fortunate to come away with the win the last time these two teams faced each other.

They were only ahead 19-17 in the closing stages of that meeting back in November and Ballynahinch missed a glorious chance to snatch the triumph in the last play of the game.

Constitution struggled to get going in the first half here and injuries to Eoin Quilter, Liam O’Connor, and Dave Hyland, who needed a stretcher to leave the pitch, made it even more difficult to build their rhythm.

Cork Con's Niall Kenneally on the break against Ballynahinch. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ballynahinch’s Greg Hutley attempted to open the scoring after 16 minutes but his ambitious penalty from the halfway line dropped just short.

But the visitors would break the deadlock in the closing stages of a tense first period when Shane Ball went down in the corner following incisive passes from Paddy Wright and Hutley, who failed to convert.

That seemed to finally spark Cork Con into life and they finally got on the board deep into injury time when John Forde powered across the line before captain Aidan Moynihan added the extras.

And the hosts took that momentum into the second half as they increased their lead shortly after the restart when Max Abbott finished a powerful drive which Moynihan would also convert, 14-5.

Ballynahinch continued to battle and they reduced the deficit on 46 minutes when Ryan Wilson collected Conor Rankin’s pass before going down behind the end line.

They would score the last try of the match as well in stoppage time thanks to Callum Irvine but it would prove to be just a deserved consolation for their efforts as tries from Greg Higgins and Sean French, the former converted by Moynihan, ensured Cork Con would emerge with the 11 point win and the bonus point.

Scorers for Cork Constitution: Tries: John Forde, Max Abbott, Greg Higgins, and Sean French. Cons: Aidan Moynihan (3).

Ballynahinch: Tries: Shane Ball, Ryan Wilson, and Callum Irvine.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Sean French, JJ O’Neill, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Alex McHenry, Aidan Moynihan, Duncan Williams, Liam O’Connor, Max Abbott, Paddy Casey, Cian Barry, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Michael Casey, Dave Hyland.

Subs: Luke McAuliffe, Brendan Quinlan, Shane O’Hanlon, John O’Callaghan, Gary Bradley, Tomas Quinlan.

BALLYNAHINCH: Paddy Wright, Conor Rankin, Ryan Wilson, Rory Butler, Shane Ball, Greg Hutley, Conor McCauley, Be Cullen, Diego Vidal Souza, John Dickson, Thomas Donnan, John Donnan, Oli Loughead, Callum Irvine, Bradley Lunney.

Subs: Nacho Cladera Crespo, David Cooper, Tom Martin, Stephen Campbell, Chris Gibson, Matthew Cooper, Marcus Heath.

Referee: Paul Haycock.