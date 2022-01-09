UCC Demons win local derby U20 National Cup semi final with comfortable win over Ballincollig

UCC Demons 80

Ballincollig 64

UCC DEMONS have two National Cup finals to prepare for at the end of the month after an outstanding display brushed off rivals Ballincollig at the Parochial Hall on Sunday morning.

The U20s will head to Tallaght on the weekend of January 21-23 while their Division 1 men's team contest the President's Cup final.

On the evidence at Neptune Stadium, Shane McCarthy and Troy O'Mahony's youngsters have nothing to fear.

The northsiders led throughout. They had more scoring options across the floor and were better at securing rebounds and driving to the hoop, which resulted in Ballincollig's two best players Colm Blount and Hugh Murphy fouling out.

Demons' top-scorers were Ben Horgan, still U17, with 19 points including five three-pointers, and Matthew McCarthy, while Jack O'Leary and McCarthy were a dynamic backcourt combination. Jake Orji and Jordan Ukah grabbed some excellent buckets and Luke Sutton had three blocks to go with his nine points.

They carried a significant 62-49 lead into the fourth quarter and despite the best efforts of Ballincollig, were in total control coming down the stretch. The Village missed the strength of the injured Issac Eroutteh but Demons had clearly learned their lessons from a narrow league defeat earlier this season, curbing Seán O'Flynn and Cillian O'Connell in the first half.

Ballincollig would have been satisfied to limit the highly-rated Jack O'Leary to 14 points but he still had a huge influence and had enough support to simply run the game in the second half. His playmaking was exceptional

Demons were far slicker in the opening exchanges, a crisp three from Ben Horgan setting the tone and they led 12-6 with 4.04 to go in the first quarter. O'Leary and McCarthy were keeping the tempo high while Ballincollig got into early foul trouble.

Blount was immense in this period, putting up nine points and grabbing a succession of rebounds, but Demons were more balanced and deservedly led 21-16 heading into the second quarter.

Murphy was the standout performer on his return to the court, scoring three successive baskets. However, after a Blount putback trimmed the gap to two, 26-24, they couldn't draw level. Horgan found his range again for eight points, including two three, only interrupted by a Brendan Doulana lay-up and when O'Leary was fouled with the clock running out the gap was out to nine, 39-30, at half-time.

Demons scored nine from free throws in the opening half, Ballincollig just one, Blount on the bonus after a wonderful hook shot, which neatly summed up the difference between the teams.

Top scorers for UCC Demons: Ben Horgan 19, Matthew McCarthy 19, Jack O'Leary 14, Jordan

Ballincollig: Colm Blount 19, Hugh Murphy 13, Seán O'Flynn 10, Cillian O'Connell 9.

UCC DEMONS: Jack O'Leary, Matthew McCarthy, Ruairí O'Mahony, Daryl Cuff, Craig Hoare, Ben Horgan, James Tobin, Jake Orji, Derek Foley, Luke Sutton, Cian O'Callaghan, Jordan Ukah.

BALLINCOLLIG: Areminus Kremenskas, Colin Keegan, Hugh Murphy, James Gabriel, Cillian O'Connell, Seán O'Flynn, Sam O'Regan, Dylan Quinn, Jack Scannell, Colm Blount, Brendan Doulana, Rory O'Flynn; Dara McMahon, Donnacha Barry, Issac Eroutteh.