LIHC: Michael O'Sullivan's two goals key for Tracton against Milford

Tracton 2-13 Milford 1-12

TRACTON pulled off a close but deserved win over Milford in the Co-Op Superstores LIHC quarter-final at Mallow on Saturday.

A haul of 2-2 from Michael O'Sullivan, both goals in the first half, was crucial for the winners, while Ronan Walsh contributed 0-7, three from play, to set up a semi-final clash with Kilbrittain.

The game was played in very wet and windy conditions and Milford had the aid of the cross-wind in the first half. Cillian O'Gorman had an early free that came back off the upright before Mark Sheehy forced a 65 for the Avondhu side that Eoin Dillon converted in the sixth minute.

Good play by Brian Murphy led to a well-taken O'Gorman score before Tracton opened their account when Mark Byrne placed Ronan Walsh, who the sliotar sent over.

Michael O'Sullivan goaled for the South East side after a three-man attack who now led 1-2 to 0-2 after 10 minutes. Milford struggled for scores though a foul on Tommy Curran led to an O'Gorman free.

Both sides were off target, before Milford's Anthony Watson set up Tommy Curran and Darragh Hannigan followed with a quick point under pressure.

Ronan Walsh replied with a pointed free for Tracton and the winners grabbed their second goal by O'Sullivan just before the water break: 2-4 to 0-5.

On the restart, Dillon pointed another Milford 65. At the other end, a foul on David Byrne led to a Ronan Walsh free as the winners edged five points clear.

In the 28th minute, former Cork senior Dillon landed his third 65 for Milford and a foul on impressive Tadhg O'Flynn led to another Dillon placed ball. At half-time O'Sullivan's goals were the difference, 2-5 to 0-8.

Tracton had the aid of the elements on the changeover but were slow to get on top and it was Milford who did very well but lacked penetration up front, having two early wides.

Walsh nailed a free and then a foul on Anthony Watson, who had moved out the field, led to a long-range free by Dillon, which landed in the square with O'Gorman finishing to the net for a great goal.

The sides were level two minutes later when Brian Murphy worked well for Curran who pointed under pressure before Tracton lost Keith Webb to an injury.

The Avondhu side took the lead when Watson scored. However, Tracton came back impressively and they got on top in the half-backline and defended very well.

Good play by David Byrne led to a fine John Good point as they were level for the second and last time. Milford had a number of long-range attempts that dropped short and were cleared before Paul O'Riordan edged the winners ahead.

Good play for Milford by Michael O'Flynn and O'Gorman led to a great save by Kieran Lyons.

Michael O'Sullivan added a point as Tracton were 2-9 to 1-10 clear at the second water break.

On the resumption, Conor McGuinness opened up a goal lead before points were exchanged by Michael O'Sullivan and Sean O'Connell (free).

Watson cut through from the 40 and was brought down outside the 20-metre line with the free by Sean O'Connell flying over.

Tracton were quick to reply by Alan Kiely. Milford tried very hard for a goal that they so badly needed but Tracton hit the insurance point by Ronan Walsh in injury time.

Tracton held out for a win and a semi-final against Kilbrittain.

Milford's Brian Murphy battling with Tracton's Kieran Corrigan. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Tracton: M O'Sullivan 2-2, R Walsh 0-7 (0-4 f), J Good, C McGuinness, P O'Riordan, A Kiely 0-1 each.

Milford: C O'Gorman 1-2 (0-1 f), E Dillon 0-4 (0-2 65, 0-1 f), S O'Connell 0-2 f, T Curran 0-2, D Hannigan, A Watson 0-1 each.

TRACTON: K Lyons; K Healy, K Corrigan, R Sinclair; S O'Sullivan, T McGuinness, G Webb; J Good, C McGuinness; D Byrne, M O'Sullivan, P O'Riordan; M Byrne, R Walsh, J Kingston.

Subs: K Webb for C McGuinness, D O'Flaherty for K Webb (inj) A Kiely for M Byrne.

MILFORD: M Cremin; R O'Gorman, K O'Flynn, W Dillon; T O'Flynn, E Dillon, M O'Flynn; C O'Gorman, P Watson; B Murphy, M Sheehy, D Hannigan; S O'Connell, A Watson, T Curran.

Subs: C O'Sullivan for W Dillon, B Villiers for P Watson, J O'Connor for T Curran.

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada).