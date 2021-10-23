LIHC: Russell Rovers ruthlessly condemn Grenagh to junior hurling

Russell Rovers 3-25 Grenagh 0-5

RUSSELL Rovers retained their place in next year’s Co-op Superstores LIHC when they ruthlessly dismissed the challenge of Grenagh in Riverstown on Saturday.

It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for the Shanagarry outfit. In August, they found themselves 60 minutes from promotion yet on Saturday the threat of demotion hung over them and they deserve great credit for the nature of their performance in the circumstances.

They laid the foundations for their survival in the first half as they brought an intensity to their tackling that their mid Cork rivals were just about able to cope with. Luke Duggan Murray was to the fore in the opening quarter as he hit four of his seven points while Brian Hartnett and Jack McGrath also split the posts.

Grenagh were able to keep in touch with Michael O’Riordan busy around the middle while two Niall Doherty frees and one each from Séamus Cronin and Chris Buckley meant that there was just two between them at the water break, 0-6 to 0-4. At that stage it seemed incredible to think that Doherty’s second score would be their last one until second half injury time.

Rovers pushed on thereafter and three Hartnett frees gave them a comfortable yet far from unassailable 0-9 to 0-5 half time lead.

What followed from Russel Rovers was awesome. Pierce Cummins cracked home their opening goal after good work from Dan Ruddy, then points from Ruddy, Kieran Walsh, Duggan Murray, McGrath and two from Hartnett transformed their lead into a victory.

Grenagh’s woes were exacerbated when Kevin Cummins received his second yellow card and Rovers slotted over three more points from Ruddy and Hartnett (2) before a brilliant second goal from Cummins left a chasm between the sides.

The final quarter saw Hartnett add 1-2 to his personal tally while Duggan Murray brought his early prowess right through to the final whistle that came just after Doherty had his third point for Grenagh.

It was a chastening experience for Grenagh who will return to the Muskerry Junior Championship next year as they look to rebuild and recreate their 2013 victory in the junior county.

As for Russell Rovers, they will rue the fact that they couldn’t produce this type of performance in the group section, but they have plenty of quality to be confident that they can build on this result in 2022.

Scorers for Russell Rovers: B Hartnett 1-10 (0-6 f), L Duggan Murray 0-7, P Cummins 2-0, J McGrath, K Walsh, D Ruddy 0-2 each, D Moynihan, E O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Grenagh: N Doherty 0-3 f, S Cronin, C Buckley 0-1 each.

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; B Whelehan, P Lane (c), E O’Sullivan; K Ivers, J Kennefick, C Ruddy; D Moynihan, K Walsh; J McGrath, L Duggan Murray, P Cummins; K Tattan, B Hartnett, D Ruddy.

Subs: S Walsh for Tattan (46), F Murray for Ruddy (50), K O’Brien for Whelehan (50), E McGrath for J McGrath (54), J Ahern for Ivers (55).

GRENAGH: D Ryan; A Kiely, P McSweeney, P Barry Murphy (c); K O’Neill, S McCarthy, K Cummins; U Duggan, M O’Riordan; D Coleman, S Cronin, N Doherty; C Cronin, C Buckley, D O’Shea.

Subs: D Kenny for O’Shea (h-t), J Lehane for C Cronin (35), S Dorgan for McSweeney (50), A Duggan for Kiely (55).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)