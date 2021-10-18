Castlehaven star Brian Hurley on a mission to get back to county final

CORK senior Brian Hurley played his part in Castlehaven’s Bon Secours PSFC victory over west Cork rivals Carbery Rangers last weekend.

Overcoming Carbery Rangers was never going to be easy. That’s why Brian Hurley was delighted with his team’s efforts in eking out a 1-9 to 0-11 PSFC Group B win at a rain-sodden Kilmacabea last Sunday.

Mark Collins’ injury-time winner sent Castlehaven through to a quarter-final meeting with Valley Rovers but only after the toughest of examinations from their local rivals.

“We knew West Cork derbies aren’t easy and we actually said before the game that we would take a one-point win and that’s the way it went,” Hurley commented.

“I don’t think you get any easy game in West Cork and, obviously, we knew Rosscarbery would be up for it. Questions were asked when we went down to 14 men so we are very happy with how we came out of it.

“My goal gave us a good start but I suppose I could have made the lads' life a bit easier in the second half from a similar position."

As for going one step further than last year’s county final loss?

"That’s what we train for and you can see there today that there is a very good young panel, lads putting up their hands.

"That’s what you need if you are going to be contending. We are looking forward to the next game now against whoever that might be.”

Haven manager James McCarthy was equally pleased to see his side qualify for the knockout stages. Yet, a far from perfect performance leaves the Haven with plenty of work to do before facing valley Rovers in the last eight.

“We are delighted with some aspects of it,” McCarthy said.

“We were well on top there in stages but we weren’t clinical enough maybe around the goal. Saying that we knew Ross weren’t going to come here to make up the numbers.

“There have been serious battles with them down through the years and there hasn’t been a kick of a ball in it. They were battling for their lives there and it could have gone either way.

We were able to come up the field in the end and get that winning point. Who better than Mark Collins to get it?

“I just heard there that Nemo Rangers were knocked out so that gives life to every team left in the championship. The Clonakiltys, the Valley Rovers and all these teams are coming. There won’t be a kick of a ball in the quarter-finals and that’s great to see.

“It is a super competition and I’d be hoping the inter-county would go the same way for the sheer excitement.”