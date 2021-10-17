Cork PSFC: Collins the hero for Castlehaven as his late points sees off Carbery in west Cork derby game

Castlehaven 1-9

Carbery Rangers 0-11

MARK COLLINS injury-time winner sent Castlehaven into the Cork PSFC quarter-final following a hard-earned victory over Carbery Rangers in Kilmacabea on Sunday.

A West Cork derby that ebbed and flowed throughout a hard-hitting 64 minutes went Castlehaven’s way, but only just.

Carbery Rangers, fighting for their PSFC status, matched the Haven every step of the way and were unfortunate not to earn a draw.

Mark Collins’ injury-time winner sent his team through to a county quarter-final meeting with Valley Rovers.

Although they lost, Carbery Rangers could at least console themselves with the fact they avoided a relegation play-off at the end of a frustrating and disappointing season.

Damien Cahalane was ruled out with an ankle injury before throw-in. A lively start saw James Fitzpatrick open the scoring but Castlehaven responded within a minute. Michael Hurley setup Brian Hurley and the Cork senior palmed the ball into the net.

Another Hurley score made it 1-2 to 0-1 before Peadar O’Rourke and Daragh Hayes hit back for Ross. The scores kept coming with a Brian Hurley free and Brian Shanahan point making it 1-3 to 0-4 after 20 minutes.

Brian Hurley, Castlehaven breaking away from Thomas O'Rourke, Carbery Rangers during their Bon Secours premier S.F.C. match at Leap, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Weather conditions deteriorated prior to Michael Hurley having a close-range shot blocked. Brian Hurley collected the rebound and clipped the bar to push his side 3 points ahead.

A poor second quarter saw the Haven kick three consecutive wides. Their opponents capitalised with Peadar O’Rourke, John O’Rourke and Kealan Scannell points making it 1-4 to 0-7 at the interval.

The third quarter proved disappointing with both sides wasteful in front of goal and in possession.

Castlehaven squandered several chances prior to Brian Hurley kicking over a fine point in the 42nd minute.

A superb John O’Rourke effort quickly followed and Carbery Rangers were further boosted by Roland Whelton’s black card heading into the final quarter.

Peadar O’Rourke reduced the deficit and Brian Hurley replied to make it 1-8 to 0-9 with only 3 minutes left.

Creditably, Alan Jennings pulled another score back before Jerry O’Riordan came up from the back to tie the score 1-8 to 0-11. A frantic ending saw Brian Shanahan sent to the line before Mark Collins finished off a flowing move to win it for a delighted Castlehaven.

This was a victory borne out of sheer guts and determination from a Castlehaven team that leaned heavily on their Cork stars.

Mark Collins, Castlehaven jumping for this midfeild ball with Alan Jennings, Carbery Rangers during their Bon Secours premier S.F.C. match at Leap, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

As for Carbery Rangers, although they avoided relegation, there is much work to be done next season if a similar situation is to be avoided. Manager Declan Hayes has plenty of raw material to work with and will be hoping for improved results in 2022.

Castlehaven players Brian Hurley and Jack Cahalane looking to tackle Thomas O'Rourke, Carbery Rangers during their Bon Secours premier S.F.C. match at Leap, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Castlehaven will need a much improved display against Valley Rovers in the last eight of a competition they finished runners-up in last year.

Scorers for Castlehaven: B Hurley (1-6, 0-2 frees), J Walsh, C Maguire and M Collins (0-1 each).

Carbery Rangers: P O’Rourke (0-3), J O’Rourke (0-2), J Fitzpatrick, D Hayes, B Shanahan, K Scannell, A Jennings and J O’Riordan (0-1 each).

Castlehaven: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, R Maguire; D Whelton, R Whelton, D McCarthy; J Walsh, M Collins (captain); A Whelton, B Hurley, C Maguire; C O’Driscoll, J Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: C Cahalane for A Whelton (40), R Minihane for C O’Driscoll (53).

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; James O’Riordan, T O’Rourke, Jerry O’Riordan (captain); K Scannell, C Daly, B Shanahan; A Jennings, J Fitzpatrick; P O’Rourke, J Hayes, J Hodnett; J O’Regan, D Hayes, J O’Rourke.

Subs: C Hennessy for C Daly (39), R Hegarty for D Hayes (49), JP Eady for J Hodnett (54).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).