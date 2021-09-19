Newcestown back in the knockout stages hunt after impressive win over Cloyne in the SAHC

Newcestown 2-24

Cloyne 1-9

NEWCESTOWN were impressive as they recorded a victory over Cloyne in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship in Ballyanly on Sunday afternoon.

Following an opening day draw against Fr O’Neill's, this win means that Newcestown still very much can harbour hopes of reaching the knockout stages heading into their final group stage game.

This game came at the end of what was an understandably emotional week for those associated with Cloyne, who were seeking to honour the memory of club president Philip ‘Bunty’ Cahill after his recent passing.

Even though the opening stages were keenly contested, Newcestown saw the better of things especially in relation to the scoreboard.

Newcestown opened the scoring through a Richard O’Sullivan placed ball effort, followed by a well taken score by Sean O’Donovan.

Cloyne goalkeeper Dónal Óg Cusack making a fine save against Newcestown. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Cloyne responded with a Paudie O’Sullivan point, before Colm Dineen slotted over a pair of points for Newcestown.

Cloyne goalkeeper Donal Óg Cusack made a brilliant save to deny a David Buckley attempt on goal. But Newcestown kept their strong momentum going, as Dineen and Jack Meade got on the scoreboard.

Points from Brian O’Shea kept Cloyne within touch, including a fine effort from long range, as O'Sullivan raced through to get another well taken Newcestown point.

Cloyne ended the opening half strongly, as Paudie O’Sullivan put over two well taken points in a row, which left them still very much in the contest.

At the half time break it was Newcestown that held the advantage at 0-9 to the 0-6 of Cloyne.

Newcestown had a strong purple scoring patch in the opening stages of the second half.

O’Sullivan continued his fine form in front of the posts from placed balls although he also got a score from play. Jack Meade was to get a point, along with Dineen and another Luke Meade score, to leave the score at the second half water break of Newcestown 0-15 to the 0-7 of Cloyne, with Conor Cahill getting the Cloyne point.

Cloyne's Briain Minihane soloing downfield chased by Newcestown's Colm O'Donovan in the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC at Ballyanly.

Cloyne looked to have been given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty, which was duly converted by O’Shea.

However it was Newcestown that finished the game the stronger as the contest headed down the finishing stages.

Following the penalty, Newcestown got all but two of the final ten scores of the contest. Luke Meade got a well taken point, which was followed up by a well taken finish from Carthach Keane, who showed good awareness to knock the ball into the back of the net.

O’Sullivan kept on proving to be a reliable scoring option for Newcestown and he continued to put over pointed scores.

Heading into the final ten minutes of the game, Colm O’Donovan got a well taken point for Newcestown. While Luke Meade got a second goal for Newcestown, as he clinically blasted the ball to the target.

Daniel Cronin got a late free for Cloyne, who could have few complaints come the end as they faced a Newcestown side that were very much on form.

As many of the Newcestown players concentrate on football matters in the coming weeks, they will know they still have everything also to play far in the hurling.

Newcestown's Colm O'Donovan and Cloyne's Paudie O'Sullivan in a race to win the ball in the Co-op Superstores Cork SAHC at Ballyanly.

The final series of group stage championship games in a few weeks from now sees Newcestown taking on Killeagh, while at the same time Cloyne will be going up against Fr O’Neills.

Scorers for Newcestown: R O’Sullivan (0-8 frees) 0-10, L Meade 1-3, C Keane 1-1, C Dineen 0-3, C O’Donovan , S O’Donovan, J Meade 0-2 each, D Buckley 0-1.

Cloyne: B O’Shea (1-0 pen, 0-1 free) 1-2, P O’Sullivan 0-3, D Cronin 0-2, K Dennehy, C Cahill 0-1 each.

Newcestown: C Wilson; M McSweeney, C Twomey, J Kelleher ; F Keane, E Collins, C O’Donovan; T Twomey, C Dineen; S O’Donovan, J Meade, D Buckley; R O’Sullivan, E Kelly, L Meade.

Subs: C Keane for E Kelly (HT), S O’Sullivan for Twomey (54).

Cloyne: D Óg Cusack; S Beausang, A Sherlock, D Byrne; Eanna Motherway, J Hallahan, B O’Shea; Eoin Motherway , B Minihane; B Walsh, P O’Sullivan, D Jermyn; B Fleming, K Dennehy, C Cahill.

Subs: M Cahill for Jermyn (37), C Mullins for Walsh (40), D Cronin for C Cahill (47), B Minihane for Hallahan (48).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers).