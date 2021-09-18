PIHC: Impressive Kilworth hit Aghada for 28 points

Kilworth 0-28 Aghada 1-16

KILWORTH were worthy winners over Aghada in the Co-Op Superstores PIHC at Castlelyons on Saturday.

They now face Ballinhassig, who beat Ballincollig and Aghada, with three points on the board and a great chance to progress to the knockout stages.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening 30 minutes but the overall strength and power of Kilworth proved decisive as they scored 0-14 in each half.

Jeremy Saich and Will Condon had early Kilworth points. Aghada led briefly when Jake O'Donoghuy put Darragh Ryan in for a goal. Eoin Carey was in great form for the winners at centre-back and struck four long-range points in the first half.

By the first water break the winners led 0-7 to 1-3 before Willie Leahy levelled on the resumption.

They were also level twice more when John Looney and Liam Whelan exchanged points. By half time Kilworth with some good points by Noel McNamara (2) and Will Condon led 0-14 to 1-8.

Kilworth had four early second-half points by Noel McNamara (two frees) Brian Sheehan and Liam Whelan. In this period Aghada had points by Willie Leahy (free) and Darragh Ryan so by the second water break Kilworth were 0-21 to 1-14 clear.

McNamara had two rapid points with impressive Eoin McGrath placing Carey for his fifth point before a free by McNamara made it 0-25 to 1-14.

Kilworth finished very strong adding three late points by McNamara, James McCarthy and Michael Sheehan. Aghada keeper Ciaran O'Shea saved a late penalty from Noel McNamara. Willie Leahy completed the scoring with two late points for the Imokilly side.

There was no denying Kilworth their win. They still have to play Ballinhassig while Aghada who have no points to date meet Ballincollig in their final game.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara 0-11 (0-9 f), E Carey 0-5, L Whelan, W Condon 0-3 each, J Saich 0-2, K Walsh (f), M Sheehan, J McCarthy, B Sheehan 0-1 each.

Aghada: W Leahy 0-9 (0-6 f) Darragh Ryan 1-1, John Looney 0-3, Cian Fleming 0-1, Michael Russell 0-1, Mark McCarthy 0-1.

KILWORTH: K Walsh; K Lane, M McNamara, A O'Hara; N Byrne, E Carey, E McGrath; B Tobin, J Saich; J McCarthy, L Whelan, B Sheehan; N McNamara, W Condon, J Sheehan.

Subs: S Keane for Whelan, D Twomey for Saich, M Gowen for M McNamara, M Sheehan for J Sheehan.

AGHADA: C Sheehan; D Leahy, J McDonnell, T Hartnett; M Russell, M McCarthy, D Creedon; C Fleming, J O'Donoghue; D Ryan, W Leahy, K O'Shea; J O'Hanlon, P O'Neill, J Looney.

Subs: D Rice for D Leahy, D Collins for O'Donoghue, M Leahy for W Leahy (blood), A Stafford for O'Neill.

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin's Own).