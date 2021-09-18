Cork club hurling: Fermoy secure crucial SAHC win over Bandon

Fermoy 1-18 Bandon 0-16

FERMOY secured a vital win in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC at Blarney, which brings them back in the mix to qualify.

After losing to Blarney last weekend, the North Cork side next face Kanturk, who have three points, with a chance to progress, while Blarney, also on three points, meet Bandon, who are now out.

Jake Carr’s accuracy from placed balls was just one of the highlights - he took over the role from Liam Coleman who was unavailable and finished with 10 points, 0-4 from play.

They led from the ninth minute and they scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter courtesy of Adam Creed when he benefited from a loose pass, which was critical. They also forced Pat Barry into two magnificent saves.

Bandon leaned heavily on frees from the unerring stick of Aidan O’Mahony.

The rain made for difficult conditions, nonetheless, there were brilliant scores on both sides. Creed’s opening point for Fermoy from near the sideline just one of them, The sides were tied two points apiece before Fermoy started to edge in front. Carr, Martin Brennan and captain Brian O’Sullivan leading the way. At the first water break, it was 0-5 to 0-3.

Fermoy were seeing a lot of the action, whilst at the other end, it wasn’t as plentiful. Ronan O’Callaghan set the tone at full-back. Fermoy kept their noses in front as the sides exchanged points - the pick of them from O’Sullivan and Darren Crowley.

Carr sent over a glorious point and an O’Mahony free left Bandon trailing 0-7 to 0-10 at the short whistle.

When Michael Cahalane found the target early in the second half, it started a revival and by the 40th minute, it was a two-point match.

Fermoy upped the ante, Brennan, Kieran Morrison and Carr chipping in, before the key goal in the 53rd minute: 1-17 to 0-14.

Two O’Mahony points cut the deficit but Carr fired over a glorious point to secure a five-point win.

Jack Scannell, Fermoy, battles Darren Crowley, Bandon. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Fermoy: J Carr 0-10 (0-6 f), A Creed 1-1, M Brennan, B O’Sullivan 0-2 each, P Murphy, K Morrison, S Aherne 0-1 each.

Bandon: A O’Mahony 0-11 (0-9 f), M Cahalane, D Crowley 0-2 each, A Murphy 0-1.

FERMOY: C Quinn; E Clancy, R O’Callaghan, J Scannell; P Murphy, B O’Sullivan (c), K Morrison; M Brennan, D O’Carroll; J Carr, T Clancy, S Aherne; P De Róiste, A Creed, R O’Hagan.

Subs: G Lardner for P Murphy (bs 38-45), J Molloy for R O’Hagan (60).

BANDON: P Barry; B Donegan, P Murphy (c), M McNamara; R Long, T Twohig, E McSweeney; J Harrington, D O’Donovan; R Fogarty, M Cahalane, C Calnan; D Crowley, A Murphy, A O’Mahony.

Subs: J Hickey for J Harrington (35), J Walsh for R Long (36), C Long for D O’Donovan (46).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).