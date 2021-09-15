Senior ladies football championship gets underway

With inter-county action now out of the way it's time for the Cork senior ladies club championship to get up and running.

It starts next Sunday with two games as Fermoy host Mourneabbey and Aghada take on Bride Rovers.

Ahead of the start of the game one side will be missing from this year's championship, the champions West Cork. The divisional side will not be taking part this season or probably anymore as it was discovered after their win that they had too many different clubs in their squad.

Rule 190 of the LGFA official guide states that “county boards may allow players from three junior clubs or one junior and one intermediate club to amalgamate to form a senior team, without losing their junior or intermediate status.”

Last year’s victorious West Cork panel pulled players from more than 10 clubs. West Cork first entered the Cork championship in 2016 and while the number of clubs feeding into the divisional team consistently exceeded the limit set out in Rule 190, they were not aware of this rule until they won the title.

Cork are seeking to amend it at national level, but that hasn't happened yet so West Cork are unable to enter for now.

Mourneabbey will be favourites for the title, having been the most consistent side in the county for the last six years or so and are the current Munster and All-Ireland club champions.

They have talented players all over the pitch and few clubs sides in the country are capable of matching them. Former Cork captain, Doireann O'Sullivan, in one of their many stars and was in top form in their recent league final win over Clonakilty.

She will be hoping to continue that form going into the championship and they will be determined to win their county title back.

Sadhbh O'Leary. pictured in action against Waterford, will be a key player for Kinsale in the club championship. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fermoy won't be easy to beat, with Ashling Hutchings the player they will need to lead by example.

It won't be easy for the home side and Mourneabbey will be expected to make the journey home with the points on offer.

Aghada will be looking to get off to a winning start against Bride Rovers and will be hoping that Hannah Looney will have recovered from her All-Ireland camogie clash with Galway to lead the side. Sarah Leahy will be another they will look to against Bride.

But they will have to get past Cork sub-keeper Sarah Murphy to secure the points, not an easy task. However home advantage should swing it their way.

The championship has been split in two groups and in Group 1 are: Inch, Fermoy, Mourneabbey, Aghada and Bride Rovers. Group 2 consists of: Clonakilty, St Val's, Éire Óg and Kinsale.

FIXTURES

Sunday, September 19

Fermoy v Mourneabbey, 1pm; Aghada v Bride Rovers, 4pm.

September 26

Bride Rovers v Mourneabbey, 1pm; Fermoy v Inch Rovers, 4pm; St Val's v Éire Óg, 1pm; Clonakilty v Kinsale, 4pm.

October 3

Inch Rovers v Bride Rovers, 1pm; Mourneabbey v Fermoy, 4pm; St Val's v Clonakilty, 1pm; Éire Óg v Kinsale, 4pm.

October 10

Inch Rovers v Aghada, 1pm; Bride Rovers v Fermoy, 4pm; Kinsale v St Val's, 1pm; Éire Óg v Clonakilty, 4pm.

October 17

Aghada v Fermoy, 1pm; Mourneabbey v Inch Rovers, 4pm.