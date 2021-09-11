SAHC: Aidan and Alan Walsh nail the crucial scores for Kanturk

Kanturk 1-21 Blarney 0-13

KANTURK delivered a strong statement of intent to turn over Bandon in their opener to the Co-Op Superstores SAHC at Coachford.

They were a much more organised force and ruthless when required to stave off the best intentions of gritty opponents with Alan Walsh’s goal confirming the destination of the spoils. Aidan Walsh chipped in with six points from half-forward, five from play, which offset Bandon surges at the start of both halves.

At the end of the hour, Kanturk were full value for the latest win with a side minus the services of the transferred Anthony Nash and the suspended Lorcán McLoughlin.

There was little to choose between the sides in the opening quarter, level four times, Bandon points by Adam Murphy, Michael Cahalane and Eolann McSweeney cancelled by John Browne, Aidan Walsh and Brian O’Sullivan, the latter helped Kanturk enjoy a first time lead at 0-5 to 0-4 to a competitive tussle up to the initial water break.

Subsequently, Bandon proceeded to lose much of their early impetus as Kanturk gained a foothold, central to their growing superiority was the powerful play of defenders Ryan and Paul Walsh alongside Darren Browne and John McLoughlin with Aidan Walsh impressing at centre-forward, well supported by his cousin Ian and Liam O’Keeffe.

Five points without reply helped Kanturk enjoy commanding 0-10 to 0-4 advantage by halftime as Bandon faced an uphill task. In fairness, the West Cork men dug in for a real battle, taking encouragement from the play of Eolann McSweeney, Joe Harrington, Murphy and Michael Cahalane.

The accuracy of Aidan O’Mahony from frees and a fine effort from Rory Fogarty narrowed the arrears 0-12 to 0-11. That Bandon improvement appeared to ruffle Kanturk only to wriggle their way out of trouble with Aidan Walsh obliging with a pair of neat points.

And the writing was on the wall for Bandon, conceding a goal, Brian O’Sullivan’s outfield free was brilliantly fetched by Alan Walsh to drill the sliothar to the net for a green flag.

Try as they might, Bandon failed to break down a competent Kanturk rearguard that operated the strictest of security codes all through the hour. The game fizzled out, Kanturk well on top, Aidan Walsh pointed from a sideline, O’Sullivan and O’Keeffe adding scores to complete a rewarding outing.

Its a quick return to action for both sides next week, Kanturk face up to Blarney while Bandon hope to gain a return against Fermoy in a must-win outing for both teams.

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan 0-9 (0-7 f), Aidan Walsh 0-6 (0-1 sideline), Alan Walsh 1-0, L O’Keeffe, I Walsh 0-2 each, J Browne, L O’Neill 0-1 each.

Bandon: A O’Mahony 0-6 f, M Cahalane 0-2 (0-1 f), C Calnan, A Murphy 0-2 each, E McSweeney 0-1.

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, P Walsh; L O’Neill, D Browne, L Cashman; B O’Sullivan, A Sheehy; J Browne, Aidan Walsh, I Walsh; Alan Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick.

Sub: C Walsh for J Fitzpatrick (48).

BANDON: P Barry; B Donegan, P Murphy, M McNamara; R Long, T Twohig, E McSweeney; J Harrington, C McCarthy; R Fogarty, D Crowley, C Calnan; M Calahane, A Murphy, A O’Mahony.

Subs: R Desmond for C McCarthy (41), D McCarthy for R Fogarty (41), J Walsh for J Harrington (51).

Referee: D Daly (Brian Dillons).