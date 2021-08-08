How the Cork hurlers rated in the victory over Kilkenny at Croker

PATRICK COLLINS: Brilliant again. Made some smart stops at crucial stages and his distribution and puck-outs were top drawer. 8

NIALL O'LEARY: An injury doubt but full of energy. Raided up field for a classy score. 7

ROB DOWNEY: Another monster display at full-back. Billy Ryan wasn't the right match-up but once swapped he pulled down so many high balls and held off TJ Reid when the game was on the line. 8

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Leading All-Star candidate at corner-back. Has developed into a brilliant man-marker but also makes excellent decisions. 8

TIM O'MAHONY: Superb, aside from the late turnover, which shouldn't take away from how many times he secured aerial possession and his counter-attacking drives down the wing. 8

MARK COLEMAN: Kilkenny utilised Pádraig Walsh as a sweeper, which in turn freed up Coleman. It worked a treat. Put in a savage hit and set up a goal before limping off. 8

GER MILLERICK: Fine first half curbing TJ Reid. Forced off through injury. 7

CONOR CAHALNE: Carried a lot of possession and worked himself to the bone as always. 8

Conor Cahalane. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

LUKE MEADE: Quiet start but really grew into the game. Another who had nothing left to give when he came off. 7

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: Deployed at 11 and Cork's primary threat on the run. Scored 0-2 and fouled for three frees before he had to come off. 8

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Slow start despite a fine point in the opening period. Came back in during extra time. Has more to give. Hopefully in the final. 6

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Reduced to a few cameos in the opening 35 minutes when he got going he split the posts for 0-3. A leader, as always. 7

SHANE BARRETT: Lively from the off, scoring a point and getting fouled for two frees. 6

PATRICK HORGAN: Another incredible display from the Cork forward of his generation. Six points from play, all of them gems. This man needs his All-Ireland! 9

JACK O'CONNOR: Didn't puck a ball in the first half but switching him to wing-forward changed the game. Tormented Kilkenny with pace, scoring 1-3 and getting fouled for two frees. 9

SUBS

EOIN CADOGAN: Introduced for Millerick. Rock-solid as you'd expect for a warrior of a defender. 8

ALAN CADOGAN: Hadn't been at the races against Limerick or Clare and didn't feature in the Dublin win. Showed his class with an electrifying showing as sub. 8

DAMIEN CAHALANE/ALAN CONNOLLY/DECLAN DALTON: All did their bet to see Cork through in the additional 20 minutes. 7