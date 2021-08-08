How the Cork hurlers rated in the victory over Kilkenny at Croker

Brilliant again. Made some smart stops at crucial stages and his distribution and puck-outs were top drawer.
An injury doubt but full of energy. Raided up field for a classy score.
Another monster display at full-back. Billy Ryan wasn't the right match-up but once swapped he pulled down so many high balls and held off TJ Reid when the game was on the line.
Leading All-Star candidate at corner-back. Has developed into a brilliant man-marker but also makes excellent decisions.
Superb, aside from the late turnover, which shouldn't take away from how many times he secured aerial possession and his counter-attacking drives down the wing.
Kilkenny utilised Pádraig Walsh as a sweeper, which in turn freed up Coleman. It worked a treat. Put in a savage hit and set up a goal before limping off.
Fine first half curbing TJ Reid. Forced off through injury.
Carried a lot of possession and worked himself to the bone as always.
Quiet start but really grew into the game. Another who had nothing left to give when he came off.
Slow start despite a fine point in the opening period. Came back in during extra time. Has more to give. Hopefully in the final.
Reduced to a few cameos in the opening 35 minutes when he got going he split the posts for 0-3. A leader, as always.
Lively from the off, scoring a point and getting fouled for two frees.
Another incredible display from the Cork forward of his generation. Six points from play, all of them gems. This man needs his All-Ireland!
Didn't puck a ball in the first half but switching him to wing-forward changed the game. Tormented Kilkenny with pace, scoring 1-3 and getting fouled for two frees.
Introduced for Millerick. Rock-solid as you'd expect for a warrior of a defender.
Hadn't been at the races against Limerick or Clare and didn't feature in the Dublin win. Showed his class with an electrifying showing as sub.
All did their bet to see Cork through in the additional 20 minutes.