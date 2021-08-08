Analysis: Cork hurlers thrill fans after epic showdown with Cats in Croker

IT WOULDN'T be like the Cork hurlers to make things on easy on themselves.

The Rebels broke their Croke Park curse by winning this semi-final twice. A sensational spell either side of the second-half water break, where they outscored Kilkenny 0-13 to 0-3, inspired by the switch of Jack O'Connor to wing-forward, the introduction of Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan in attack, and ferocious defending from Rob Downey, Seán O'Donoghue, Tim O'Mahony and co, looked to have set up a showdown with Limerick.

Tim O'Mahony of Cork clears under pressure from Walter Walsh of Kilkenny. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cats have nine lives though, and a brilliant Adrian Mullen goal, after O'Mahony was dispossessed and Horgan miscued a 65 to open a four-point gap, sent the game to extra-time. The ghosts of 2018 against the Shannonsiders resurfaced but Cork's composure in the additional 20 minutes, even without playmaker Mark Coleman, who limped off after setting up the key goal for O'Connor, made them more than worthy winners.

The bench press, so important against Clare, was a major factor, with Eoin Cadogan excelling after coming in for the injured Ger Millerick, Deccie Dalton slicing over a point to go with the sensational tally from Kingston (0-7) and Alan Cadogan (0-3 from and 1-2 in assists), and Damien Cahalane adding muscle to midfield.

Cork lived dangerously throughout, but that was their approach in the league and by 'sticking to the process', though they coughed up the late goal to Mullen, they were able to utilise their pace to cut through time and again. Somehow they only raised one green flag from eight chances, but Kilkenny had opportunities of their own, Niall O'Leary's interception on the line the most notable.

As a tactical battle, it was enthralling; from a Cork fan's perspective, it was sickening and thrilling in equal measure. Having covered games in the depths of winter when the grounds were empty, there's no comparison to this season's fare. Of course, we would say that here on Leeside, with an All-Ireland final to come.

If the minors beat Waterford in Monday's Munster final, Cork will contest three All-Ireland finals in six days, from Tuesday week and Sunday, August 21.

A point down at half-time, Cork were only hurling in bursts, their ball-carrying approach leaving them exposed to turnovers in the middle third. Kilkenny had 11 more scoring chances than Kieran Kingston's side but were guilty of some wayward long-range shooting, while Patrick Collins and his full-back line had to be alert to foil three goal chances.

Though the Cats hauled Shane Barrett and Robbie O'Flynn back to cut out potential goal threats on the overlap, they were the only forwards clicking aside from the peerless Horgan, who was 10 from 10 shots in that first half. Jack O'Connor had a minimal supply and Harnedy and Fitzgibbon were being swarmed.

When they got motoring though, that top-of-the-ground hurling that Rebels love, was match-winning.

Cork supporters celebrate Jack O'Connor's crucial goal at Croke Park. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It was a bold move to promote Barrett and drop Kingston to the bench. Kingston was operating below the form that earned him an All-Star nomination in 2020 but he'd still plundered three goals in as many matches. Barrett held his own though, despite serious pressure for a 20-year-old making his first start, and Kingston was lethal on his introduction.

Cork's semi-final record before the latest trip to heartbreak hotel was seven defeats out of eight. You can blame the unfamiliarity with the venue, especially as the Cork minors only made Croker one season, in 2017, after being regulars there up to 2008. However, the reality is, the business end of championships exposes failings by its very nature: only the strong survive. The likes of Dublin, who Cork knocked out in the past two campaigns, rarely make the last four.

Cork's Alan Cadogan scores a point despite Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Kilkenny have beaten the Rebels more often than not in the modern era primarily because they have been better than them. While we can reflect with disappointment on the failure to capture a three-in-a-row in 2006, Cork simply weren't at the Cats' level in 2008 and 2010. The scorelines reflected as much.

Henry Shefflin's red card was a key factor in the 2013 quarter-final, while two seasons ago, for all Patrick Horgan's heroics, Kilkenny were better set up and more balanced. This was considered a 50-50 game beforehand because neither side looked like winning an All-Ireland across the past 18 months.

The problem now, is Limerick are hurling like Kilkenny Mark 2. They've been expected to retain the All-Ireland, to make it three out of four, since the final whistle sounded in the Covid series of 2020. They might have appeared vulnerable on occasion, especially in the first half of the Munster final, but nothing in Saturday's ruthless dismissal of Waterford suggested they're actually beatable. Peter Casey is set to miss out after picking up a silly red card but it's not like they don't have ample cover in their squad.

The Rebel hurling faithful will fancy the underage teams' chances of All-Ireland silverware. The minors meet Waterford in Monday's Munster final, and if they progress face Kilkenny or Galway. The U20s collide with Galway on Tuesday week in the All-Ireland.

The production line is cranking up, especially when you factor in the recent victory in the delayed 2020 U20 decider and Denis Ring's success at minor/U20/U21, reaching three All-Irelands and capturing two Munsters.

Liam MacCarthy is within reach but the danger is Horgan and Harnedy will be gone before they get the Celtic Crosses their service to the geansaí deserves.

As Clint Eastwood warned in Unforgiven: “deserve's got nothin' to do with it.”

We'll find out in two weeks...