Next step for Lisgoold hurlers is to compete in the intermediate grade

THERE was an air of disbelief and joy as the Lisgoold players celebrated at Páirc Uí Rinn following their impressive 2-19 to 0-16 win over Harbour Rovers in the Cork Co-op Superstores 2020 Junior A county hurling championship final.

In a game that was highly competitive in the first half, the class of Lisgoold, after ending a 26-minute scoring drought in the 35th minute, drove on to victory.

The scenes on the field and in the stand had to be seen to be believed as coach Jerry Ryan praised his troops.

“We had a plan coming down here and to be honest it worked despite us struggling at times in the scoring department,” said Ryan.

The East Cork side went into the game minus their star forward Liam O’Shea following his dismissal in the semi-final win over Dromtarriffe and Ryan believes the team rose to the occasion in style.

“Liam O was a huge loss, but the rest of the team upped their game as this man had been an integral part of our run in this championship but that’s the modern-day hurling you need strength in depth at all levels as it’s no longer a 15-man game."

Despite being held scoreless for 26 minutes the Lisgoold chief believes his team never panicked.

“I told them 'stick to the game plan and the chances will come' and thankfully that’s how the game panned out.”

John Cashman, Lisgoold. Picture: Larry Cummins

For many years Lisgoold have been the bridesmaid in their own division and according to Ryan, there had to be a change of mindset to break that losing hoodoo.

We set out last year in a bid to reach the Holy Grail and after winning the Imokilly title we had our minds set on winning the county as we knew we had the artillery to do the job.”

Dromtarriffe looked very good in their quarter-final win over Brian Dillons when demolishing the city side and Lisgoold knew they had a battle on their hands in their semi-final clash.

“Dromtarriffe were a huge challenge as they were a big strong unit who were excellent at running off the shoulder and we had to dig deep to keep them at bay.”

The Lisgoold fanbase although limited in numbers due to Covid made some noise at the final whistle and Jerry believes this win is a huge boost to the community.

“You can see the young lads racing over to stand to applaud the fans of which many were parents and this is a day hopefully they will never forget.

“There will be a few glasses of lemonade drank but we will not get carried away as we have to be ready to compete in the intermediate grade.”