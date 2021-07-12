Brilliant Blarney United power to U19 title against Carrigaline

Blarney United 3 Carrigaline United 0

BLARNEY United won the Daly Industrial Supplies U19 Premier League title with a convincing win at Knockgriffin Park.

Blarney led by two goals at half time courtesy of Kevin O’Connor, and Sean Keane. They added another in the 53rd minute when Ronan O’Brien got on the end of a superb cross by Eddie Murphy.

A lot of the Blarney players on show on the night played their last game in the Youth Leagues, and the manager Greg Constant was quick to praise his troops afterward about the three years of hard work and commitment to eventually reach their goal of winning a Premier League title.

“First of all, I want to thank the players and my management team for all their hard work and commitment over the last three years.

“I thought it took us time to get going, however, as once we settled down we played some lovely stuff. The scoreline flattered us a bit as Carrigaline were very competitive, and showed great spirit about them tonight.

“We had some great performances tonight all over the park. However, I thought Liam O’Connor, Luke O’Sullivan, Jack O’Keeffe, and our captain Sean Keane were excellent which was the difference tonight. A lot of our players will now go on to play in the senior leagues next season, and I would like to take this time to wish them good fortune on their future careers.”

The game was only eight minutes old when Carrig keeper Conan Quinn had to be alert to make a smart save from Blarney’s Sean Keane.

However, Blarney made the breakthrough in the 12th minute when they were awarded a free kick on the right. Kevin O’Connor took the resulting free, and his low effort evaded everyone to end up in the back of the net.

The Blarney team were now full of confidence, and when Liam O’Connor made a darting run down the left wing it took a superb tackle by Carrig’s Sean Murphy to stop him in his tracks. The north Cork side came close again in the 22nd minute when Corey Murphy found space outside the box, but his effort went over the bar.

The pace of Corey and Eddie Murphy were giving the Carrig back four a very uncomfortable night, and when they both combined on the half-hour, Corey forced another fine save from Quinn.

Blarney's Corey Murphy holds off the challenge from Carrigaline's Reece Meth. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrig had their first chance in the 35th minute when Kevin O’Neill chased down a loose ball, and he was rewarded for his effort when he robbed Sean Quinlivan in the Blarney goal. However, his low drive flashed across the goal. Blarney added their second goal on the stroke of half time when Keane headed home Ronan O’Brien’s corner kick from close range.

Liam O’Connor should have increased Blarney’s lead seven minutes into the second half when he broke from the middle of the park only for Carrig’s substitute keeper Jason Daly to rush off his line to save at his feet.

Blarney put some daylight between the sides when Liam O’Connor put in a slimline cross to find Ronan O’Brien outside the box and he struck the ball into the corner of the net for his side to lead 3-0.

Carrigaline battled away for the rest of the game with the hard-working Kevin O’Neill running himself into the ground for their cause. However, Blarney were excellent on the night.

BLARNEY UNITED: Sean Quinlivan, Cian Connolly, Liam O’Connor, Luke O’Sullivan, Jack O’Keeffe, Sean Keane, Kevin O’Connor, Kelvin O’Donoghue, Corey Murphy, Ronan O’Brien, Eddie Murphy.

Subs: Conor Walsh for Kelvin O’Donoghue (65), Niall Cremin for Eddie Murphy (65), Dave Relihan for O’Brien (77), John Lehane for Corey Murphy (85).

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Conan Quinn, Reece Meth, Ben Ward, Denis Popon, Sean Murphy, Lain Coughlan, Lee Moore, Kevin Barry, Robbie Burke, Kevin O’Neill, Corey O’Leary.

Subs: Jason Daly for Quinn (h-t), Micky Michell for O’Leary (ht), Joey Foley for Coughlan (55), Luke Ronayue for Murphy (58), Dan O’Flynn for Barry (65).

Referee: John Philpott.

Assistant referees: Pat Buckley, Ray Allen