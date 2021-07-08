2009 Flashback: Cork haunted to beat Limerick in Munster football final

FLASHBACK: 2009 Munster final:

Cork 2-6 Limerick 0-11, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

IT might have been a golden age of Cork football but the Rebels were haunted to prevail in the '09 Munster final.

That they won despite scoring just 2-6, with one of the goals a dubious penalty, summed up how lucky they were to hold off the underdogs. Cork had been sublime in beating Kerry in a Munster semi-final replay a couple of weeks earlier and they didn't get close to replicating that form.

Injuries to Anthony Lynch and John Miskella, later awarded an All-Star for the 0-9 he scored raiding up from wing-back in the rest of the games, didn't help, but the unbackable 1/12 favourites were off the pace from throw-in.

At half-time, Limerick were 0-8 to 1-2 ahead but they only managed a point in the 20 minutes after break and Daniel Goulding's 1-2 in a three-minute burst was critical.

Ian Ryan and Seanie Buckley tormented Cork, hitting 0-7 between them, while Donncha O'Connor's penalty, after a foul on Goulding, was one of the few highlights for the hosts in an opening period when they were swarmed relentlessly. Stephen Kelly, out as a third midfielder, was critical to Limerick's game plan and apart from Goulding, only Graham Canty really excelled.

Somehow, Cork still won and ended up losing the All-Ireland final to Kerry come September having dethroned Tyrone in the semi.

Cork's Alan O'Connor tackles the loose dog against Limerick in the Munster SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2009. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Cork: D Goulding 1-3, D O’Connor 1-1 (1-0 penalty, 0-1f), J Masters, C O’Neill 0-1 each.

Limerick: I Ryan 0-4, S Buckley 0-3, P Ranahan, S Lavin, G Collins, S Kelly 0-1.

CORK: A Quirke; R Carey, M Shields, K O’Connor; G Spillane, G Canty, B O’Regan; A O’Connor, N Murphy; P Kerrigan, P O’Neill, P Kelly; D Goulding, J Masters, D O’Connor.

Subs: P Kissane for O’Regan (27), F Goold for A O’Connor (blood, 30-34, 46-47), C O’Neill for Masters (50), A Walsh for Spillane (59), P O’Flynn for Kerrigan (62), Goold for A O’Connor (injured, 62), Spillane for Canty (blood, 70).

LIMERICK: S Kiely; J McCarthy, M O’Riordan, S Gallagher; S Lavin, S Lucey, P Ranahan; J O’Donovan, J Galvin; P Browne, I Ryan, S Buckley; G Collins, C Joyce-Power, S Kelly.

Subs: K O’Callaghan for Joyce-Power (34), J Stokes for O’Callaghan (55), A Lane for Gallagher (62), E Hogan for Browne (65).

Referee: R Hickey (Clare).