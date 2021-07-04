Glen Rovers in top form to relegate Argideen Rangers to junior hurling

Glen Rovers 1-17 Argideen Rangers 1-11

GLEN ROVERS stormed to victory in this Co-Op Superstores 2020 Intermediate A Hurling Championship relegation play-off at Brinny yesterday afternoon.

An exhibition of free taking from Evan Murphy was hugely significant while sub David Brown landed four excellent points from play in a blistering closing quarter from the city club.

Rangers will have regrets as they had plenty of possession throughout and registered the opening score through Bill Fleming who was was also excellent from placed efforts. Glen replied with a couple of points from Dereck Moylan and Sean Maxwell.

Three excellent placed efforts from Fleming ensured the west Cork side led by 0-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

Glen replied with two frees from Evan Murphy before David Busteed landed an excellent point from play.

An inspirational long-range point from Argideen centre-back Paudie Butler edged his side in front before the Glen drew level with another free from Murphy.

The sides were level at the break following another outstanding Butler point, 0-8 apiece at the break.

Argideen got an excellent goal through Darragh O’Donovan on the resumption and also missed a couple of glorious goal chances during a dominant spell.

Maxwell landed his second point which put the west Cork men two clear, 1-10 to 0-10 after 45 minutes. But three placed frees from Murphy put the Glen in front.

Super-sub David Browne landed three scores from play as the Glen powered forward at every opportunity.

An excellent run from Murphy put Darragh Kennefick through for a goal which was the final score of a highly entertaining contest.

To be fair, Argideen have picked up a number of injuries in the last few weeks, but they will drop down to the lower intermediate grade for this year’s championship.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E Murphy 0-9 (0-8 f, 0- 65), D Browne 0-4, D Kennefick 1-0, D Busteed 0-2, D Moylan, J Corkery 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: B Fleming 0-5 (4f, ’65), D O’Donovan 1-1, S Maxwell 0-2, P Butler 0-2, F Butler 0-1.

GLEN ROVERS: C Long, G Marshall, K McCarthy Coade, J Mulcahy; D Moylan, D Milner, G Mulcahy; A Lordan, C O’Sullivan; J Corkery, D Busteed, S Busteed; E O’Connell, A Evans, E Murphy.

Subs: S Corcoran for D Moylan (40), D Kennefick for J Corkery (45), D Browne for A Evans, J O’Driscoll for A Lordan (55).

ARGIDEEN RANGERS: D Harrington; D Holland, J Murphy, D Hurley; C Smith, P Butler, Gerry Crowley; C O’Donovan, S Maxwell; M Lawton, B Hennessy, D O’Donovan; B Fleming, O Dowling, F Butler.

Subs: A Guinevan for B Hennessy, E Lawton for O Dowling (45), for L O’Leary for G Crowley (50).

Referee: W Wallis (Aghada).