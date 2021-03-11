City striker Lauren Egbuloniu commits to join Louisiana Tech University

CORK CITY Women’s striker Lauren Egbuloniu has committed to joining Louisiana Tech University this summer ahead of officially signing her deal with the NCAA on the first of April.

Egbuloniu will become the third City player to seal a move across to America in recent times with captain and goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan joining Fordham University in New York last January while midfielder Éabha O’Mahony is set to play for the Boston College Eagles from August.

The United States is proving to be a popular destination for young talented female footballers as City’s Leah Hayes Coen is likely to follow suit next January while Sophie Liston is in talks to make the switch this summer.

They will all hope to try and replicate the enormous impact that Cork native Denise O’Sullivan has made across the Atlantic and speaking to the Echo recently, the North Carolina Courage star has backed their decision to go.

“I think it is a good move for the girls,” she said.

“The college structures here are really good in America, they will have good training so they will go through that system and I think it will benefit them.

“Becoming more independent as well will be good for the girls too so hopefully one day they can maybe play in the league here in the NWSL, we’ll see.

“There are more Cork names definitely floating around and being talked about in general so if they keep working hard, be patient with it and just grow every day I think they will get the call up with Ireland soon.” The City women’s academy has produced a few more high calibre footballers since its inception in 2015.

Lauren Egbuloniu of Cork City and Peamount Uniteds Aine O'Gorman in action during the FAI Womens National League game at Bishopstown. Pic Doug Minihane

O’Sullivan didn’t have the chance to avail of a similar opportunity when she was on Leeside but is pleased to see the club progress and hopes the league can continue to do so also.

“I just remember being on the Cork women’s team. I don’t remember anything else back then, there wasn’t really much, to be honest,” adds the Ireland international.

“Having the academy teams there now and allowing the younger players to come through that and actually get onto the Cork City women’s team is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s great to see and I will always support that team and want the best for the league as well.

“I keep an eye on the games. There are some great young players coming up within the league so it is growing but it definitely needs a lot more investment.

“I would love to see it turn semi-pro someday, I think that’s the next step for the league so I hope someone pumps a lot of investment into the league to make it better because the girls there deserve it, they are all very hard working.”