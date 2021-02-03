Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 18:35

Ireland will now take part in revamped Women's Six Nations in April

Laura Sheehan of Ireland is tackled by Veronica Madia of Italy during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship last season. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

IRELAND will take part in the rescheduled and new-look Women's Six Nations Championship in April. 

The revised format is part of a roadmap for the team as they gear up for a qualification series for Rugby World Cup 2021.

The revised Six Nations features two pools of three teams with each team playing one home and one away fixture. Countries will then face off against the opposing ranked team from the other pool in the play-offs: ie first in Pool A v first place in Pool B.

Ireland are in Group B with France and Wales, though they start against, away on April 10. They'll host France a week later before the play-offs at the end of the month.

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU Director of Sevens & Women's Rugby, Anthony Eddy said:

"We welcome today’s announcement of the 2021 Women’s Six Nations rescheduling and are looking forward to the new format. 

"We have continued to prepare for this tournament since its postponement earlier this year, and for our Rugby World Cup qualifications. It’s good to get the start of a road map for the months ahead.

"We will also continue to work with World Rugby to ensure our Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification games can take place in a timely and safe manner."

2021 Women's Six Nations:

Pool A: England, Italy, Scotland 

Pool B: France, Ireland, Wales

