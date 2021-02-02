Dave Barry goes through in round one of the Echo Rebel Legends poll

OVER the coming weeks we need your help to pick your favourite Cork sports person since 1970 in The Echo Rebel Legends competition.

Round one took place on Monday, with Dave Barry voted through ahead of Peter Stringer.

The match-up between Orla Barry and Sonia O'Sullivan is open now until 8am on Wednesday.

Every time you vote you are entered into a draw for a €200 shopping voucher.

It’s a bit of fun for sports fans, and we have a huge population of those, and a chance for you to express your admiration for the unbelievable array of stars we have across all sports.

Round two runs from Saturday, February 20 to Monday, March 1:

Dave Barry v Briege Corkery or Seán Óg Ó hAilpín.

Orla Barry or Sonia O'Sullivan v Brian Corcoran or Mary O'Connor.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy or Marcus O'Sullivan v Billy Coleman or Ronan O'Gara.

Alan Bennett or Derval O'Rourke v Rena Buckley or Jonjo O'Neill.

Claire Coughlan or Ray Murphy v Roy Keane or Rachel Kohler.

Damien Delaney or Juliet Murphy v Kieran Joyce or Donal Lenihan.

Sandy Fitzgibbon or Billy Morgan v Denis Irwin or Olive Loughnane.

Caroline Forde or Linda Mellerick v Rob Heffernan or Teddy McCarthy.

TOUGH TASK

How did we decide who was eligible? This is Cork we're talking about, not just your run of the mill county, so even shortening it to 32 candidates was a challenge for The Echo crew.

Sonia, Roy, Jimmy, O'Gara, Irwin, Briege, Rena, Rob, Seán Óg, Stringer... those sporting stars identifiable by just one part of their name are obvious options.

Our team of contributors used a few criteria to nominate some more contenders.

The likes of Larry Tompkins and John Caulfield didn't spend their formative years in Cork so they weren't considered for this exercise. However, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, who moved to Cork at the age of 10, was, along with Ronan O'Gara, who was born in the US.

We looked at former players or athletes, in terms of being retired from the elite level of their chosen sport, which meant Rena Buckley and Briege Corkery were in, but Simon Zebo, Denise O'Sullivan, Patrick Horgan, Davy Russell and Peter O'Mahony weren't.

That’s not to say any of those wouldn't win a competition to name Cork’s greatest sports stars.

There were a host of brilliant sports people who just missed out, this time around, including Mark Carroll, Pat Morley, Tom O'Sullivan, Ray Cummins, Colin Healy, Valerie Mulcahy and many more. They may all get their chance in future battles.

Our 32 contenders, nominated by our panel of writers, were placed in alphabetical order, with number one paired with 32, number two with 31, and so on.

Top half of the draw:

1. Dave Barry v 32. Peter Stringer.

2. Orla Barry v 31. Sonia O'Sullivan.

3. Jimmy Barry-Murphy v 30. Marcus O'Sullivan.

4. Alan Bennett v 29. Derval O'Rourke.

5. Rena Buckley v 28. Jonjo O'Neill.

6. Billy Coleman v 27. Ronan O'Gara.

7. Brian Corcoran v 26. Mary O'Connor.

8. Briege Corkery v 25. Seán Óg Ó hAilpín.

Bottom half of the draw:

9. Claire Coughlan v 24. Ray Murphy.

10. Damien Delaney v 23. Juliet Murphy.

11. Sandy Fitzgibbon v 22. Billy Morgan.

12. Caroline Forde v 21. Linda Mellerick.

13. Rob Heffernan v 20. Teddy McCarthy.

14. Denis Irwin v 19. Olive Loughnane.

15. Kieran Joyce v 18. Donal Lenihan.

16. Roy Keane v 17. Rachel Kohler.