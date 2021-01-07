Seandun division hoping for better luck on and off the pitch in 2021

THE Seandun division are hoping for a better run of fixtures for the 2021 season as secretary Michael Buckley looked back on the disrupted campaign of 2021.

“In total 19 competitions were organised internally in Seandún Division but with Covid 19 restrictions we were unable finish the football and hurling leagues as well as the U21 championships,” said Mick Buckley.

“We played our championships without a back door this year and under strict time constraints we were able to finish five Junior Championships to a successful conclusion.

“To that effect, I have to commend the co-operation of clubs in general in their efforts to finish the programme.

“All of our clubs put in a lot of work and time at underage level and after years of hard work and determination to see very few games played was very hard for people and we hope that 2021 will bring normality back to our Games.”

Secretary’s Report.

SPORTS TURF SOLUTIONS JUNIOR HURLING AND FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS SPONSORS:

PEIL:

All our clubs would have set out harbouring thoughts of eventual success in the Junior A football championship.

Delaney’s have been very successful over the last few years but in this occasion they were outclassed by a superb Passage side.

Ten teams contested our Junior B Football championship and in general it proved to be a very competitive championship with Whitechurch edging out St Michael’s.

Eight teams contested our Junior C Football championship with Bishopstown edging out Delanys in the decider.

Eoin Murphy, Passage Captain, celebrates the win against Delanys.

IOMAINT:

Ten teams set out in search of glory in the Seandun Junior A Hurling championship and the majority of games in the earlier rounds were closely fought affairs.

In the final Passage were going for the double came up against a Brian Dillons team who showed their experience to retain their title.

The Junior B hurling championship consisted of 13 teams Lough Rovers have went close to winning over the last couple of years and were installed as favourites but they fell short to Delanys in a replayed final.

Brian Dillons players and supporters after defeating Passage in the Sports Turf Solutions City division JAHC final at Ballinlough

LEHANE MOTORS (AIRPORT RD) JUNIOR HURLING AND FOOTBALL LEAGUE SPONSORS:

LEAGUES:

The Divisional leagues are still in general very competitive but as the leagues only started this year before lockdown we were unable to continue with the leagues.

SEANDUN SENIOR HURLING 2021

For the coming year we will be entering a team in the Cork Senior hurling championship.

The team will be under the management of Justin McCarthy (Passage), Paul McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) John O’Callaghan (Whitechurch) and Gordon Ahern (Lough Rovers).

The management team are putting in a lot of work and have had great cooperation from all the clubs with a talented squad of players at their disposal.

Referee’s:

Despite the huge demands on the services of our divisional referees, we are deeply indebted to them for their loyalty in helping to complete a huge programme of games during the year.

Cumann Réiteori na Cathrach, under the Chairmanship of Marc Ó’Meachair and his fellow officers have gone from strength to strength and clubs can play their part in the recruitment process by encouraging members to get involved as all the necessary training and support will be provided.

Sponsors:

For many years our Division has been very fortunate in securing sponsorship for our games and this year has been no different.

As everyone is aware sponsorship plays a huge part in the promotion of sport and it would be very difficult for us in Seandun to promote our games without the support of sponsors.

We were extremely grateful, to Sports Turf Solutions, for sponsoring our Junior Hurling and Football Championships, and to Lehane Motors (Airport Road) for sponsoring our Junior Hurling and Football Leagues.

The Man of the Match sponsors were Orchard Bar and Squash club Ballinlough Rd and Gerald McCarthy Gifts and Awards.

Ballinlough Grounds:

The condition of our Divisional grounds in Ballinlough especially the playing surface continues to draw high praise from many people around City and County.

While it is our biggest financial outlay during the year it is our intention to continuously upgrade the grounds.

We had a new electronic scoreboard in operation this year and it was very much appreciated by all competing clubs.

One item in relation to Ballinlough is that when slitoars and footballs go into neighbour’s property it has been brought to our attention on a few times this year that a small minority of club members can be of an aggressive manner when engaging with property owners.

The Seandun division have a good relationship with residents around the ground and they would like this to continue.

Many thanks to Noel Buckley and Noel Collins for their work on Ballinlough pitch.

Bereavements:

Unfortunately, in the past year the division and association has seen outstanding members pass to their eternal reward.

On behalf of Ceanntar na Cathrach I would like to extend our sincere sympathy to the families of those who lost loved ones.

Ar dheis Lámh Dé ro rabh a anam dílis.

New Officers for 2021.

Brian Twomey from Delanys is the new treasurer taking over from Thomas Martin of Lough Rovers who did an excellent job during his term.

Noel Collins (Passage) steps into the role of PRO from Eileen Clifford of Bishopstown who stepped down from the position.

Denis Whooley of Brian Dillons fills the position of Cultural Officer from Colm De Barra of Cumann Uinsinn Naofa who also worked very hard during his term.