Anthony Nash retires: It was a dream to represent Cork... now for golf

CORK goalkeeper Anthony Nash has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old was the Rebel number one from 2012 to this season, winning two All-Stars and three Munster titles.

Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The secondary school teacher literally changed the game as his close-range free-taking style, which raised green flags against Clare in the 2013 All-Ireland final drawn game and replay, led to the GAA moving to a one-on-one penalty.

Nash also captained his county during his nine-year stint in between the posts after taking over from Donal Óg Cusack in '12. He had previously deputised when Cusack was suspended against Waterford in 2007 but had to bide his time after.

Once he got his chance, he made the goalie geansaí his own. He was outstanding in the Munster successes in 2017 and '18 when his leadership and accurate puck-outs were vital in some thrilling wins.

Anthony Nash about to hit the net against Clare in 2013. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

As well as those great days in the Blood and Bandage, he's been at the heart of a glorious era for his club Kanturk, who moved from the junior ranks to senior, lifting an All-Ireland intermediate club crown along the way.

Kanturk goalkeeper Anthony Nash at full stretch to save against Killeagh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nash tweeted: "Just like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter county hurling. I’d like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career. It was a dream to represent Cork. I’d like to wish Cork and my friends the best . Now for golf"

He was hugely popular with young Cork fans and gave his time willingly after matches posing for pictures and signing autographs.

His departure opens the door for Ballinhassig's Patrick Collins to take over as keeper, though his younger brother Ger was also on the Cork panel this season.