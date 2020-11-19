Leeside Legends: Steve Coveney blazed a trail for darts in Cork

“There is money to be made now and I am sure some quality players in Ireland will move sticks as there are plenty of competitions in England that could make you decent money if you were good enough to mix it with the best.”
Coveney was the first player to retain the Irish Masters in 1985 and 1986.
He is the holder of 12 Individual dart titles in Cork.
Steve was an integral player part of the Con O’Donovan’s team that won five consecutive Smithwick’s Cup titles which was the Premier team darts competition in Cork.
Coveney defeated professional players like former greats Eric Bristow, Cliff Lazarenko and Bobby George in exhibition games in Cork.
Coveney retired from competitive darts in 2018 after playing at the top level for 36 years.