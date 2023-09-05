Cork library protestor arrested after failing to appear in court on knife possession charge

The 44-year-old man involved in protests at Cork’s main library over LGBTQ+ reading material who challenged the Lord Mayor of Cork on an online video only to end up with the mayor singing, “Oh What a Beautiful Morning”, was arrested and brought before Cork District Court today.

Ross Lahive of Church Street, Shandon Street, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Pat Russell at 6.47 p.m. on Monday evening, September 4 and charged with failing to appear in Cork District Court on that morning.

Det. Garda Russell said today that Ross Lahive was due to appear in court on a charge related to August 26 which stated that at Bridewell garda station, Kyrl’s Street, Cork, he did have a knife in his possession, contrary to Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the accused if he had a solicitor. The defendant said his solicitor was in Donegal. At that stage the detective who arrested him said there was an objection to bail as gardaí believed he would not turn up for the case against him.

Judge Kelleher appointed Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, to represent him on free legal aid for his bail application, stating that if his bail application was unsuccessful he would be at risk of being remanded in custody for seven days. Ross Lahive was asked about his circumstances and said he was not working and was on €220 Jobseekers Allowance.

Det. Garda Russell charged Lahive with failing to appear in court on September 4 and he replied after caution, “I thought that was next week.”

# He made the same reply after caution to the charge of having a knife in his possession at the Bridwell on August 26.

Det. Garda Russell said it was not believable that the defendant would forget his court date in a period of nine days.

Diarmuid Kelleher called Ross Lahive to the witness box to give evidence and put to him the prosecution concern that he would deliberately not turn up in court if granted bail. He replied, “I will turn up the next date, absolutely.”

CONDITIONS

Judge Olann Kelleher attached conditions to his bail that he would reside at his home address at Church Street, provide his phone number to Det. Garda Russell and be contactable at all times. The judge did not accede to an application by Sergeant John Kelleher requiring the defendant to sign on at Mayfield garda station three times a week.

The case is suitable to be heard summarily at Cork District Court, Sgt. Kelleher said.

It was adjourned by Judge Kelleher until October 3. It is possible that there will be a further adjournment of the case at that stage for a date for a hearing of the matter.

An online video shows Lord Mayor Cllr. Kieran McCarthy being confronted by Ross Lahive at North Main St carnival on Saturday morning, August 26, on a matter related to the library protest.

Mr Lahive asked Mr McCarthy if he knew who he was, and Mr McCarthy responded, "Yes, I’ve been waiting for this". The Lord Mayor then delivered a spirted performance of, ‘Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from the musical Oklahoma.