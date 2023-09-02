Mystery surrounds last moments of contact with missing man in Cork

Mystery surrounds the last moments of contact a Dublin man missing from Cork for almost two weeks had with his family.

John Keaveney, who is 43, has been missing from since he was last seen on CCTV footage around 1.25 am in the early hours of the morning of Monday 21 August, in the vicinity of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

John was on a holiday with his family in East Cork when he suffered an epileptic episode on Saturday 19 August.

An ambulance brought John to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was kept overnight, and his family believes he may have suffered a further epileptic episode during that time.

His uncle, Cathal Keaveney, told The Echo that CUH had wanted to keep John for a second night on Sunday so they could carry out further tests, but he decided to leave the hospital.

“John, for some reason, got up and decided to discharge himself from the hospital. We think he probably was disoriented, maybe not sure where he was, and thinking ‘Why am I here?’, because sometimes after epileptic episodes, people sleep for a while and then they wake up feeling disoriented,” Mr Keaveney said.

Leaving the CUH, John crossed the road to the Wilton Shopping Centre, a place his uncle said he was familiar with, being an IT specialist, and having worked there.

“He went to the Wilton Shopping Centre, and he procured some telephone charging leads, but without the three-pin plug,” Mr Keaveney said.

“Then he headed into Cork city centre – we don’t know why – and he was there, we think, on Sunday afternoon, and we think he might have been to some shops, outlets, or even bars, to try and recharge his phone, because we know the memory on his phone was getting low and we think that at one point, to save power, he turned it off.

John Keaveney, 43, is missing from Cork since August 21.

“Later on that evening, Sunday evening, finally he powers back up his phone, and we get in contact with him, and we say, ‘Look, John, we’ve booked you a room in Isaac’s Hotel, go there, because the weather’s not too great, and we’ll come and collect you’.”

Mr Keaveney said that single point of contact had been a source of great solace for John’s family, but that solace had been short-lived.

“Our understanding is that he walked to Isaac’s Hotel and for some reason he didn’t check in, he just walked past it, they have this on CCTV. What that suggests to us is that when he switched his phone back on, he had a moment of lucidity, and then when he was walking back to the hotel, he seems to have lost it again,” Mr Keaveney said.

“In his disorientation, he seems to have headed to where the Marquee is, beside Páirc Uí Chaoimh, because he’s a big music fan, a big music head, always going to gigs, and he was a huge fan of Oasis, he’s been to over 70 gigs of (Gallagher brothers) Noel and Liam worldwide, and he’s well-known in the musical fan fraternity.

“We thought, in his disorientation, what he was thinking was ‘Maybe there’s a gig, maybe a gig is finishing’, and whatever gig he goes to, he meets scores, if not hundreds of people that he would know,” Mr Keaveney said.

“So, the last sighting that we have of him is heading to the Marquee, beside the Circle K petrol station on the Centre Park Road, about 1am on Monday 21st of August.

“It was a little indistinguishable, but about 20 minutes later, somebody walked past Páirc Uí Chaoimh, heading down the Greenway, and we think that’s him, because there was no-one else around, and that’s the last we’ve seen of him,” Mr Keaveney added.

“We can’t understand it, because this is hugely out of character for John.”

Mr Keaveney said John’s family was desperate to find him.

“He is married to a beautiful wife, Adrienne, and he has three beautiful kids, Amy, who is 12, who just started secondary school this week, Isobel, who is nine, and Olwen, who is six, and they all miss John terribly.

John is described as being 5ft 9in in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and a bald head.

When last seen, John was wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.

“We are urgently appealing now to anyone who has CCTV cameras around the Marina greenway to check them from about 1.45am on the morning of Monday, the 21st of August, for a couple of hours, to see is John on them,” Mr Keaveney said.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station, or to phone John’s family on the dedicated number of 083 4622598.