'We are desperate to find him' - Family of man who went missing in Cork appeal for help 

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 21:28

John Keaveney, 43, has been missing from Cork since 22 August and his family is desperately worried about him.
John Keaveney, 43, has been missing from Cork since 22 August. Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station, or ring 083 4622598.

Donal O’Keeffe

The family of a Dublin man missing from Cork for almost two weeks is appealing to the people of Cork to help them find him.

John Keaveney, who is 43, was last seen on CCTV footage around 1.25 am on the morning of Tuesday 22 August, in the vicinity of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He had discharged himself from Cork University Hospital at around 9.30pm the previous night, after being treated after suffering an epileptic episode while on holiday in East Cork with his wife and their three young daughters.

His uncle, Cathal Keaveney, told The Echo the family was “desperate” to find their loved one, as he had been without his medication for almost two weeks, and that his disappearance was completely out of character.

“John has been missing for more than 10 days now, and we are desperate to find him. He is the nicest and most decent person you could meet and we are appealing to the people of Cork to help us in our hour of need,” Mr Keaveney said.

“John is very friendly and he has great empathy. 

"He would always stop and chat with homeless people on the street and you couldn’t meet a kinder or more genuine person."

Mr Keaveney said the family could never repay the people of Cork for the kindness already shown to them, and he singled out for all of their help the volunteers at Penny Dinners, Mallow Search and Rescue, and Cork Missing Persons, as well as the staff at the Imperial and Clayton hotels.

John is described as being 5ft 9in in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and a bald head.

“We are urgently appealing now to anyone who has CCTV cameras around the Marina greenway to check them from about 1.45am on Tuesday,” Mr Keaveney said.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

