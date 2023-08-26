Almost 50 teaching positions remain unfilled in Cork

THERE are almost 50 teaching positions unfilled in Cork with some schools already returned for the academic year.

With schools reopening over the next week, many Cork schools are under pressure with a shortage of teaching staff leading to numerous open positions.

As of Friday, there were 47 open Cork positions advertised on EducationPosts.ie — 32 positions for secondary school teachers and a further 15 vacancies for primary school teachers.

The types of jobs listed online also revealed there is a shortage of science teachers across Cork.

Coachford College was advertising two-fixed term positions in Geography and Physical Education as well as seeking to fill vacant roles in Business Studies, English, Mathematics and Art.

The Lee Valley based school was also advertising for a panel of substitute teachers to fill various other spaces.

Other schools, such as Mallow’s Patrician Academy, Edmund Rice College, Coláiste Muire Réalt na Mara, Hamilton High School, Coláiste Fionnchua and more sought teachers to fill maternity and sick leave positions.

An Phairc National School, Kilcorney NS and Gaelscoil Bheanntraí all had permanent fixed term positions unfilled.

In addition, eight of the 15 unfilled primary roles advertised sought special education teachers; there was five listings for special needs teaching assistant roles.

Nationwide, there are 351 primary and 318 post primary roles unfilled, a total of 669.

Douglas Community School principal Pat Barry said he advertised for several vacant teaching roles as early as possible.

“We filled the five teaching positions in June. We had some SNA positions, and they are filled as well. Science teachers at the moment are hard to find,” he said. “We advertised for a science and physics job at the end of April. We didn’t have a lot of applicants and we were lucky to get it sorted.”

The secondary school principal said the current pay scale for teachers needs to be addressed.

“If a teacher must live away from home when they are fresh out of college, they probably have to find part time work to top up their wages. It is also needed to attract the best candidates. We need the highest quality people coming in as it is such a vital job.”

Recent research from the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) revealed that 81% of schools had to employ at least one unqualified teacher.