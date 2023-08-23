Cork preschool makes 'difficult choice' to close their doors

A long-established preschool facility on Cork’s northside has been closed with immediate effect.

Staff members in the Before 5 Family Centre in Churchfield, which employed 14 people and had preschool spaces for up to 100 children, were informed on Wednesday of the centre’s immediate closure.

Staff members have also been invited to a meeting on Thursday “to discuss the closure and steps ahead”.

The Before 5 Family Centre, which had been expected to reopen next week, was founded five decades ago.

Local councillors have expressed shock at the news, with one calling it “incredibly disappointing”.

One staff member, who asked not to be identified, said they were heartbroken and said some employees had been working there for up to 30 years.

“It’s the children you’d really be thinking of, though,” they said.

“We’re a family centre and we’re in the heart of the community here, and we really are all about family and all about community.”

A letter, on headed Before 5 CLG paper, was circulated on Wednesday afternoon, announcing the closure of the centre.

“Due to a myriad of different reasons, such as financial challenges, changes in regulations, operational challenges, and recruitment issues, we find ourselves faced with the difficult choice of closing our doors,” the letter read.

“While we are saddened by this outcome, please rest assured that we have thoroughly considered all alternatives and have made this decision in the best interests of everyone.”

The letter, which was signed “Warmest regards, The Board of Before 5 Family Centre” then offered parents seeking childcare the contact details of Cork City Childcare.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said the news would come as a complete shock to people in the area.

“It’s completely unexpected and it’s very bad news,” he said, adding that Sinn Féin representatives would help in any way they could.

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins described the news as “incredibly disappointing”.

“It’s disappointing for the community, which is losing a much-needed service after 50 years, and it’s disappointing for the 14 staff members who did such brilliant work for 100 kids in preschool, and up to 50 kids in the after-school club,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said he was very saddened at the news.

“What is needed now is an urgent, proactive engagement with Cork City Childcare to see if an alternative management structure can be put in place to oversee the provision of services there,” Mr Fitzgerald said.