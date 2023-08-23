NCT cashless move ‘unfair’ to older people

AN advocate for the elderly in Cork has called on NCT Ireland to exempt those aged over 60 from cashless payments at test centres.

In recent days, NCT Ireland, which is operated by Applus+ on behalf of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), announced that NCT centres will soon no longer accept cash payments.

“We’re saying goodbye to cash! NCTs are going cashless over the coming months for your safety and convenience, this means that payment must be made in advance of attending for your NCT. When introduced, payment can be made online or by postal order,” it said.

Speaking to The Echo following the announcement, local advocate for the elderly, Paddy O’Brien, said he believes the move is “unfair” to elderly people who are not tech-savvy.

“I meet elderly people every day who know nothing whatsoever about going online. The people I’m referring to regrettably don’t even know how to handle a mobile phone and now they’re expected to go online, which they have no chance in the world of doing,” he said.

“I am calling on NCT Ireland to take into consideration the effect this will have on elderly people.”

Mr O’Brien suggested that NCT Ireland could make an exception for those over 60 to allow them to continue to pay in cash at test centres.

However, if the decision does go ahead, Mr O’Brien appealed to community organisations to assist elderly people with payments.

“If it is implemented, I think what has to happen is that a lot of voluntary organisations will have to help the elderly in their own specific areas and I’m not speaking just about voluntary groups who care for the elderly, I’m speaking about all organisations — the farmers associations, Muintir na Tíre, the Countrywomen’s Association and so on. They know themselves the elderly people who are living alone, and it applies to the city as well… It wouldn’t be too much to ask.”

In a statement to The Echo, the RSA said: “The RSA would like to acknowledge that we are in ongoing discussions with the NCT service as to the various payment alternatives and supporting processes that need to be implemented to ensure the needs of our customers are met.”