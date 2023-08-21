New €22m development at Cork hospital provides state-of-the-art operating theatres with plans for robotic surgery

A new €22 million 30-bed development, with ultra-modern operating theatres at Mercy University Hospital, Cork, was officially opened today by the Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath.

Named after the last matron of the hospital, the late Sr Laurentia Roche, the three-storey, 2,100 square metre Roche Building was completed within budget and on time. The building contains two state-of-the-art operating theatres, one of which is a hybrid theatre. The hospital is intending to introduce robotic surgery in the new theatres in the coming months.

Multiple benefits will result from the use of robotic surgery including a reduction in length of stay in hospital, post-operative complications, surgical site infections, reduced blood loss, and tissue damage during procedures.

The Roche Building provides an 18-bed ward, 12 single room, two state-of-the-art operating theatres plus support accommodation, support accommodation serving each floor including nurses’ stations, kanban rooms, clean utilities, sluice rooms, cleaners’ stores, HUB room, touch down bases, staff wcs, public wcs, disposal rooms, equipment stores, ward pantries and lounges.

The new 30 bed modular build provides for the safe and appropriate placement of patients with Covid-19 and multi-drug resistant organisms such as CPE (Carbapenemase Producing Enterobacteriaceae). In addition, some of the new bedrooms at MUH have been designed with bariatric patients in mind, where mobility issues can arise. Hoists have been installed and door heights raised. MUH now has 242 inpatient beds (inclusive of ICU/CCU), 75 day case beds and 50 acute mental health beds.

Hybrid Theatre

One of the new theatres is a hybrid theatre, the third of its kind in Ireland. Designed to improve efficacy and safety of procedures, it combines the traditional operating room with an image-guided interventional suite. The operation is mounted on large screens and can be overlaid with CT, MRI or ultrasound images.

The new development ties into the existing hospital buildings at 6 locations in total – two link connections at each floor level.

Extensive planning and coordination was involved in progressing these complex tie in works whilst all the time making every effort to minimise disruptions to the hospital. Hospital services were maintained throughout the project and this is testament to the collaborative approach from all stakeholders and seeing the planning come to fruition. Patient information leaflets giving some background of the project and ongoing works were introduced on this project and worked well from an information sharing perspective. Monthly progress updates were shared with staff to keep everyone up the speed on how the project was progressing.

MUH is a 367-bed city centre hospital, treats over 135,000 patients annually and has a visitor footfall in excess of 50,000 people per annum. It employs over 1,500 staff and has an annual budget in excess of €147 million.

Minister McGrath said: “It is an honour today to officially open the Roche Building, a development named after the former Matron of Mercy University Hospital, Sr Laurentia Roche, who passed away in St Maries of the Isle Convent on January 31, 2023. Sr Laurentia was the last matron of the Mercy Hospital, handing over this role to lay directors of nursing in June of 2003.

“Compassion, graciousness, and Mercy were the hallmarks of Sr Laurentia’s life," he added.

"She took great pride in the hospital and in its growth and development and most importantly its people.

"The hospital today is living testament to the devotion of all the Mercy Sisters whose nursing service was dedicated, untiring and selfless.”

Chairman Neil O’Carroll said: “This project has seen the largest capital investment received by the hospital for some time with a project cost, including construction, design team fees, equipping, contingency and other costs, of €22.38m.

“In addition to the Roche Building housing extra beds and theatres, the project tripled the hospital’s oxygen storage capacity. Future proofing of medical gas provision was one of the key items identified by the HSE during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Increased Bed Capacity

CEO Anne Coyle added: “The new beds are a very welcome addition and increase our total bed capacity to 367. They will have a positive impact on the unscheduled care programme by improving access and patient flow and they have increased the hospital’s single room capacity for managing infectious disease issues.

“The two operating theatres are replacements for out-of-date facilities. They will have a positive impact on patient outcomes and experiences, and we plan to provide additional theatre capacity with the refurbishment of the old theatres,” she added.

Professor Micheal O Riordain, Chair of Surgery said: “Over the past two decades, minimally invasive surgery has increasingly become the preferred surgical method of choice. The benefits of minimally invasive surgery techniques are multiple and result in improved functional outcomes and a quicker return to normal activities for patients.

Sr Laurentia’s niece, Mary O’Meara said: “The Roche family are extremely proud today to have our sister and aunt honoured by the opening of the Roche Building. It seems very fitting that this building is in the centre of the hospital, as Aggie (Sr Laurentia) was very much at the centre of our family and also the Mercy Hospital family. Patient care and comfort was her ethos. During her many years at the Mercy, she nurtured and led many talented nurses, partnered with wonderful medical and hospital administration teams to ensure unparalleled patient care.

"In her humble way, she would be very happy to see her legacy continue through the Mercy Hospital team whom she held very dear to her heart.

"Again we thank you for this very special tribute to Sr Laurentia/Aggie, she was definitely one of a kind and left a lasting impression on every person who had the opportunity to know her.”