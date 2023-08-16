€25 million investment in Electronic Health Record System to benefit Cork hospital

A GROUNDBREAKING €25 million clinical transformation project has been launched by Bon Secours Health System (BSHS), which includes Bon Secours Hospital Cork with healthtech firm MEDITECH to connect its entire hospital network using one electronic healthcare record (EHR).

The new ‘BonsConnect’ initiative, which will be the largest private hospital EHR system in Ireland, will improve patient safety, enhance clinical care, increase operational efficiency, and revolutionise the healthcare experience for the 300,000 patients Bon Secours treats annually.

The BonsConnect project will create 30 new jobs in BSHS now, with a further 30 positions to be created in September. It will cover the full Bon Secours hospital network in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tralee, and Dublin, and is to be completed by the summer of 2025.

The new EHR project is part of a significant investment in state-of-the-art equipment and technology within a wider €300 million national commitment by Bon Secours Health System as part of its 2025 Strategic Plan.

Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher, said BonsConnect is the next step in their digital journey.

“Bon Secours Health System continues to be unrivaled in the quality of our service, combining the latest medical technologies and approaches with compassionate and personalised medical care. BonsConnect is the next step in our digital journey and will change how care is delivered at our five hospitals, including our new hospital in Limerick, due to open in 2025.

“This will lead to improved clinical decision-making, more efficient and accurate clinical documentation, and an increased level of access to the right information by the right person at the right time,” he added.

Helen Waters, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, MEDITECH said: “Our new partnership provides an extraordinary opportunity to work together and use the latest technology to drive patient-centered care, improve patient access, and enhance the clinician experience while ensuring equitable access to quality care across the communities they serve.”

To facilitate the execution of this project, Bon Secours Health Systems is partnering with Nordic to deliver digitally-enabled transformation. Leveraging their clinical expertise, extensive technical knowledge, and strategic advice, they will play a crucial role in ensuring the project’s successful implementation.