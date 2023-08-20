Teddy Talks aid theatre creators

A SERIES of advice clinics titled ‘Teddy Talks’ are set to be rolled out at the Everyman for artists interested in creating theatre for children.

The workshops will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, September 6-7. They will be hosted by Theatre Lovett who are currently artists in residence at the venue.

Theatre Lovett produces work for all ages and tours extensively both nationally and internationally. Their recent co-production with The Gate Theatre, The Tin Soldier, won the ‘Best Soundscape’ award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2022, while 2020’s opera Hansel and Gretel (Engelbert Humperdinck), co-produced with Irish National Opera and The Abbey Theatre, received the ‘Best opera - overall theatrical experience.’

The company’s joint artistic directors, Muireann Ahern and Louis Lovett, have been artists in residence at The Everyman since 2022 with support from Cork City Council. Cork native Louis Lovett, an actor with TV and film credits that include Moone Boy, Stella Days, Fair City and Killinascully, spoke of his excitement ahead of the event.

“The first live theatre I saw was in Cork, in The Everyman. To be an artist-in-residence there now resonates deeply with me. I am looking forward to being a part of the Cork theatre scene and, I hope, inspiring others to step into live theatre.”

Theatre Lovett also provides successful mentorship with regard to producing work for young audiences in Ireland. Performance training Playing For Your Audience has been successfully running for a decade. They also recently introduced a training course in opera performance in association with Irish National Opera. This was part of efforts to broaden their work by including art forms outside of theatre.

In 2019, Theatre Lovett introduced Teddy Talks, a series of round table discursive advice clinics led by Muireann Ahern along with invited guests. Since then, dozens of artists and practitioners have participated and had the chance to network with national and international guest speakers. Previous guests include, among others, Andy Packer, CEO and artistic director of Slingsby (Australia), and Bodil Alling, artistic director of Gruppe 38 (Denmark).

Teddy Talks at The Everyman is now welcoming applications from interested practitioners.

Applications can be made up until Monday, August 28, at 5pm. Teddy Talks are funded by The Arts Council of Ireland and offered to the participants free of charge.

Visit theatrelovett.com or everymancork.com for more.