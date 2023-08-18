Weather warning for Cork with heavy rain expected

Cork is in for a period of unsettled weather with a wet weekend ahead.

A Status Yellow rain warning will be in place in Cork, the rest of Munster, as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Galway, from 2pm today until 3am on Saturday morning.

Leesiders may experience difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding in areas while heavy rain and thundery downpours may take place until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures will range from 16 to 17 degrees.

A Status Yellow wind warning will also be in place from 9pm tonight that will stretch until 6am on Saturday morning.

Conditions are expected to become very windy with southeast winds veering southwest gusting up to 110km/h, which could increase along exposed coasts and hills.

Saturday will see various rain showers throughout the day with temperatures reaching 19 degrees.

Leesiders can expect light rain showers on Sunday morning until the early evening, with showers expected to clear up on Sunday night until early Monday morning.

Temperatures will range from 16 to 18 degrees.