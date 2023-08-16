Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 17:15

Ireland's sunniest spots unveiled and it's not good news for Cork 

The experts at Wizer have examined data from Met Éireann and compiled a report highlighting the sunniest and darkest places in Ireland during the first half of the year.
Ireland's sunniest spots unveiled and it's not good news for Cork 

Cork Airport experienced an average of 116.97 hours of sunlight per month.

Martin Mongan

CORK Airport experienced less sunlight hours than majority of the country from January to June this year, according to Wizer Energy.

The experts at Wizer have examined data from Met Éireann and compiled a report highlighting the sunniest and darkest places in Ireland during the first half of the year.

Cork Airport experienced an average of 116.97 hours of sunlight per month, and is above only Valentia in Co Kerry’s total of 112.82 hours per month.

Dublin has seen the most sun this year, according to the research. It is Dublin Airport, with an average of 136.98 sunlight hours per month from January to June 2023, that is currently Irelands sunniest location.

The Casement Aerodrome, Dublin came a close second, with 135.62 sunshine hours on average.

Other sunny spots includes Malin Head in Donegal with 131 hours, Belmullet in Mayo with 128.85 hours and Shannon Airport with an average of 126.82 hours per month.

“The data paints a pretty clear picture, those living more towards the North-East are just experiencing that little bit more sunlight than the rest of us,” notes Managing Director of Wizer Energy, Martin Desmond.

“But it’s definitely not all doom and gloom, there’s a common misconception that we don’t get a lot of sun in Ireland, that’s just not the case, which can be even harder to believe after the wettest July on record,” he said.

Cork Airport’s sunniest month was May with 212.4 hours of sunlight.

March was the darkest month as the monthly sunlight hours spanned 46.7 hours over the month.

More in this section

Cork Telly Bingo players urged to check May tickets as €27.5k prize remains unclaimed Cork Telly Bingo players urged to check May tickets as €27.5k prize remains unclaimed
DPP directions awaited in case where man died two days after suffering serious injuries in alleged bottle attack in Cork city DPP directions awaited in case where man died two days after suffering serious injuries in alleged bottle attack in Cork city
Bank of Ireland apologises for technical issue with services Bank of Ireland apologises for technical issue with services
Cork Weather
Locals advised to avoid popular Cork beach due to rodent infestation

Locals advised to avoid popular Cork beach due to rodent infestation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more