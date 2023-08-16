Ireland's sunniest spots unveiled and it's not good news for Cork 

CORK Airport experienced less sunlight hours than majority of the country from January to June this year, according to Wizer Energy.

The experts at Wizer have examined data from Met Éireann and compiled a report highlighting the sunniest and darkest places in Ireland during the first half of the year.

Cork Airport experienced an average of 116.97 hours of sunlight per month, and is above only Valentia in Co Kerry’s total of 112.82 hours per month.

Dublin has seen the most sun this year, according to the research. It is Dublin Airport, with an average of 136.98 sunlight hours per month from January to June 2023, that is currently Irelands sunniest location.

The Casement Aerodrome, Dublin came a close second, with 135.62 sunshine hours on average.

Other sunny spots includes Malin Head in Donegal with 131 hours, Belmullet in Mayo with 128.85 hours and Shannon Airport with an average of 126.82 hours per month.

“The data paints a pretty clear picture, those living more towards the North-East are just experiencing that little bit more sunlight than the rest of us,” notes Managing Director of Wizer Energy, Martin Desmond.

“But it’s definitely not all doom and gloom, there’s a common misconception that we don’t get a lot of sun in Ireland, that’s just not the case, which can be even harder to believe after the wettest July on record,” he said.

Cork Airport’s sunniest month was May with 212.4 hours of sunlight.

March was the darkest month as the monthly sunlight hours spanned 46.7 hours over the month.