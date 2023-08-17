Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 15:25

Cork oyster shucking championship returns this weekend 

Oyster shucking is the careful process of opening the shell to reveal the delicacy inside and the championship is open to participants of all skill levels.
Cork oyster shucking championship returns this weekend 

Staff at the Metropole Hotel are putting final preparations in place for this weekend’s Cork Oyster Shucking Championship, which will include a demonstration from world record oyster shucker Paddy McMurray.

Martin Mongan

THE Cork Oyster Shucking Championship returns this weekend, and the event will include a demonstration from world record oyster shucker, Paddy McMurray.

Oyster shucking is the careful process of opening the shell to reveal the delicacy inside and the championship is open to participants of all skill levels.

Paddy McMurray, who is flying in from Canada for the event, will be chief judge for the competition and he will conduct masterclasses for amateur shuckers earlier in the day.

Local drinks distributor Barry &amp; Fitzwilliam and Murphy’s Irish Stout have come on board and are sponsoring the event, which is part of the Cork on a Fork festival. 
Local drinks distributor Barry & Fitzwilliam and Murphy’s Irish Stout have come on board and are sponsoring the event, which is part of the Cork on a Fork festival. 

Hosted at the Metropole Hotel, the staff are currently putting the final preparations together before the event.

Local drinks distributor Barry and Fitzwilliam as well as Murphy’s Irish Stout are sponsoring the event, which is part of the Cork on a Fork festival.

The evening will commence with a prosecco and oyster reception, featuring a selection of Irish oysters, including Rossmore Oysters from Co Cork and Harty’s Oysters from Ring, Co Waterford.

The shucking competition will be the highlight of the evening, while guests will be treated to live entertainment from MC Joe McNamee.

Sandra Murphy, group brand and communications manager at Trigon Hotels, said: “Excitement is building here at the Metropole Hotel for the Cork Oyster Shucking Championship and we are thrilled to welcome back Paddy McMurray who treated audiences to his extraordinary talent when he came to Cork previously for the Murphy’s Cork Oyster & Seafood festival.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming seafood lovers and oyster enthusiasts in joining us for an evening of fun and flavour at the Metropole Hotel.”

The event takes place on Saturday, August 19 from, 7pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets are from €30 at Eventbrite. Those who want to participate in the shucking competition can email
smurphy@trigonhotels.com.

Read More

More than 100 events take place as part of Cork on a Fork festival... here are some highlights

More in this section

RTE pay revelations Ryan Tubridy wants to ‘re-establish trust with listeners’ following report
Bank of Ireland technical issue Billy Kelleher: Customers are ‘taken for granted by banks’
Average price paid for Cork house is €317,500 Average price paid for Cork house is €317,500
Cork on a Fork
'Bright, curious, unfailingly kind': Boy who died following Carrigaline collision named locally 

'Bright, curious, unfailingly kind': Boy who died following Carrigaline collision named locally 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more