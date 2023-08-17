THE Cork Oyster Shucking Championship returns this weekend, and the event will include a demonstration from world record oyster shucker, Paddy McMurray.

Oyster shucking is the careful process of opening the shell to reveal the delicacy inside and the championship is open to participants of all skill levels.

Paddy McMurray, who is flying in from Canada for the event, will be chief judge for the competition and he will conduct masterclasses for amateur shuckers earlier in the day.

Local drinks distributor Barry & Fitzwilliam and Murphy’s Irish Stout have come on board and are sponsoring the event, which is part of the Cork on a Fork festival.

Hosted at the Metropole Hotel, the staff are currently putting the final preparations together before the event.

The evening will commence with a prosecco and oyster reception, featuring a selection of Irish oysters, including Rossmore Oysters from Co Cork and Harty’s Oysters from Ring, Co Waterford.

The shucking competition will be the highlight of the evening, while guests will be treated to live entertainment from MC Joe McNamee.

Sandra Murphy, group brand and communications manager at Trigon Hotels, said: “Excitement is building here at the Metropole Hotel for the Cork Oyster Shucking Championship and we are thrilled to welcome back Paddy McMurray who treated audiences to his extraordinary talent when he came to Cork previously for the Murphy’s Cork Oyster & Seafood festival.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming seafood lovers and oyster enthusiasts in joining us for an evening of fun and flavour at the Metropole Hotel.”

The event takes place on Saturday, August 19 from, 7pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets are from €30 at Eventbrite. Those who want to participate in the shucking competition can email

smurphy@trigonhotels.com.