More than 100 events take place as part of Cork on a Fork festival... here are some highlights

WITH more than 100 food events and tastings taking place over five days, there will be plenty to see, do and devour at Cork on a Fork.

Cork City’s new food festival kicks off tomorrow and there’s loads of excitement around it this year, which is fantastic.

We’ve scaled it up significantly from last year’s pilot and it’s already showing potential to become one of the city’s biggest festivals.

The initial idea for a food festival was prompted by a desire to showcase Cork’s amazing food offering to visitors, and to pilot new evening food experiences as part of efforts to develop the night-time economy in Cork city.

After checking in with local hospitality businesses to gauge their views, Cork City Council introduced the new Cork on a Fork Fest as a celebration of our dining and nightlife and the world-class produce found in the wider Cork region.

We worked with local producers, restaurants, bars, hotels and food tour/trail operators - really everyone involved in the food business in Cork. And with support from a range of local stakeholders, the inaugural festival programme had some 50 free and ticketed events and attracted great public support.

The success of the pilot festival meant it was an easy decision to run it again this year. Not only that, but based on the excellent feedback, Fáilte Ireland and Cork City Council, along with various stakeholders, have commenced work on developing a food destination plan with the aim of making Cork the food capital of Ireland.

We’re incredibly lucky that our city is packed with talented chefs, great places to eat, Michelin rated restaurants, fun pubs, a vibrant outdoor dining scene, and of course the famous English Market so we really have a lot to offer. It has a treasure trove of unique dining spaces, is easy to get around, and the Cork region boasts a high proportion of Ireland’s artisan producers.

This festival is a chance to showcase that, and over the coming week, there will be more than 100 events, specials and experiences to enjoy and choose from. The expanded programme features everything from food trails to tasting masterclasses, street events, picnics, bite-size food talks, cooking demos and classes, and special offers!

There will also be a fringe festival in Cork community gardens in partnership with Cork Food Policy Council, a festival marquee at Crawford Art Gallery and a live stage on Emmet Place, with a range of cooking demos and talks with Rachel Allen, Farmgate, Currabinny, zero waste chef Orla McAndrew and more. And thanks to sponsorship by Cork City Council, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, and The Wild Atlantic Way, all of these demos and talks are free to attend.

It’s really encouraging to see so many businesses engage with the festival – it shows what we can achieve when we come together as a city.

Businesses have certainly pulled out all the stops as there are some high-quality events scheduled from A Flavour of Princes St opening night street feast to the Oyster Shucking Championships, high end picnic events, food waste events, yoga and art and more!

And we also have lots for families from play streets to a children’s food tour, a teddy bears picnic in Fitzgerald Park, and cooking workshops, along with live music at dining spots throughout the week.

It’s also important for Cork City Council that Cork on a Fork Fest puts a key focus on sustainability, and this is demonstrated in talks and events focused on sustainability and lower food waste, including the 2-hour opening conference titled ‘Feeding Cork the sustainable and healthy way’ organised by Cork Food Policy Council.

As there is a lot on, I highly recommend looking at the Events at a Glance Festival overview on the website as that is the best way to see what is on each day and make sure you don’t miss out.

I hope that people will come out in support of the festival – it’s an opportunity for visitors to discover the Cork City food scene and for locals to appreciate what we have on our doorstep.

Cork on a Fork Festival is a Cork City Council Festival, supported by local hospitality businesses, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, the Wild Atlantic Way, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, Cork Airport, Atlantic Clinical Trials, and media partners the Irish Examiner and RedFM.

It’s best to refer to www.corkonaforkfest.ie for the full programme or follow @corkonaforkfest #CorkonaForkFest on social media for live updates as many events are already booked out.

See you there for a feast of fun!