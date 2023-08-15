Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 11:01

Water main replacement project to take place in Charleville

When completed, Uisce Éireann said the upgrade will provide a more reliable water supply and reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost to leakage.
Amy Nolan

A SIGNIFICANT project to upgrade and improve the water supply in the townland of Ballincolly in Charleville is due to commence later this month. 

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

“Old and damaged water mains remain a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption," senior portfolio manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Paul Gray said ahead of the commencement of works. 

“The delivery of these essential works will help provide a safer, more secure water supply for Ballincolly, by minimising the frequency of bursts and improving the resilience of the network.

“We would like to thank the community in Ballincolly for their patience and cooperation during the works, we know based on previous experiences that the short-term inconvenience will be overshadowed by the lasting benefits," he continued. 

To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, traffic management will be place along the N20. The L5494 will be closed with diversions in place. 

Local and emergency traffic will be maintained.

Night works will be required along the N20 section of works. The night works period granted by Cork County Council extends from 7pm on Monday, August 21 to 7am on Friday, September 15. 

Uisce Éireann said the works may involve some short-term water interruptions, but that the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The project is being carried out by Ward and Burke Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann and is due to be completed by the end of October 2023.

