Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Sea Church Ballycotton to host final barbecue of the season with high flying entertainment

Prior to the gig, attendees can enjoy a barbecue on the terrace at Sea Church. 
Acclaimed Eagles tribute act Dezperado, who will play Sea Church Ballycotton on Tuesday August 29 for the final ‘Barbecue Tuesday’ event at the East Cork venue, to mark the end of the summer season.

Amy Nolan

SEA Church Ballycotton is set to mark the end of summer with its final barbecue of the season and a night of live music from a popular Eagles tribute band. 

The unique seaside entertainment venue will play host to Dezperado, a group of 11 musicians from various bands around Cork, who will recreate the legendry sound of The Eagles live inside the church. 

The event, which takes place on Tuesday August 29, marks the end of a season of ‘Barbecue Tuesdays’ at Sea Church. 

The first event in the summer series kicked off on July 4 with Johnny Cash tribute act 'Strictly Cash' providing the music on the night. 

Other acts in the series' line-up have included The Riptide Movement, Bon Jovi tribute band 'Slippery When Wet', and Boogie Bingo.

"It’s been fantastic to see crowds come to Ballycotton from near and far to enjoy the great views and fantastic food on the terrace at Sea Church, and of course the brilliant live music on stage in the church," venue supervisor at Sea Church, Aislinn Walsh, said ahead of the upcoming end-of-season event.

"We want to keep Barbecue Tuesdays going right up until the end of the summer and Dezperado are just the band to create a party vibe. 

"They’ll be joined by a brass section to recreate the vibrant live experience of an Eagles concert. 

"Our chefs will provide an array of delicious food from juicy burgers, flavoursome chicken skewers, and a variety of vegetarian options so people can really make a night of it and finish the summer off in style," she continued. 

The team at Sea Church is already planning a busy autumn with the Ballycotton Comedy Festival taking place on September 29 and 30. 

The annual event will see the likes of Dave McSavage, Ross Browne and Eleanor Tiernan take to the stage in the church. 

To book tickets for any upcoming events, visit www.seachurch.ie. 

Cork Arts
