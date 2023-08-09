Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 17:37

Cork Telly Bingo winning sum remains unclaimed

 The winning ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre.
The player achieved a Fullhouse to scoop their share of the Snowball prize worth €27,505.

Martin Mongan

The National Lottery are continuing its appeal to Telly Bingo players in Cork City to check their old tickets from April carefully, as a top prize worth €27,505 from Friday’s May 26 draw remains unclaimed. 

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday August 24.

A National Lottery spokesperson said:

 “We are still waiting to hear from a Telly Bingo player in Ballyvolane who scooped their share of a Snowball prize worth €27,505 in the Telly Bingo draw on the 26th of May.

"As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Thursday 24th of August, so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the Dunnes Stores to check their old tickets very carefully.” 

The lucky winner must sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact the Prize Claims Ream on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

Telly Bingo players on Cork’s northside urged to check tickets 

