Telly Bingo players on Cork’s northside urged to check their tickets as prize of over €27k remains unclaimed

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the Cork winner has just four weeks left to claim their prize.
The National Lottery is appealing to Telly Bingo players in the Ballyvolane area of Cork city to urgently check their tickets as a top prize worth €27,505 from the draw on Friday, May 26 remains unclaimed. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

The National Lottery is appealing to Telly Bingo players in the Ballyvolane area of Cork city to urgently check their tickets as a top prize worth €27,505 from the draw on Friday, May 26 remains unclaimed.  

The winning ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Telly Bingo players in Cork to carefully check their old tickets from May to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming their prize.  

“We are hoping to hear from a Telly Bingo player in Ballyvolane who scooped their share of a Snowball prize worth €27,505 in the Telly Bingo draw on the 26th of May.

“The winner purchased their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre, Cork city.

“As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Thursday 24th of August, so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the Dunnes Stores to check their old tickets very carefully,” they said.

The winner is asked to sign the back of their winning ticket and immediately contact the National Lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to make arrangements to claim the prize.

